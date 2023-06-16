DOJ Announces Consent Decree With Minneapolis Over 'Pattern' of Police 'Discrimination'
After Weeks of Losses, Bud Light CEO Finally Responds Following Brand's Epic Collapse
Biden DOJ to Review PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal
Comer Previews 'More Bank Records' Set to Show $20-$30M in Foreign Payments to...
Liberal Media Goes After FBI Agent Who Testified for Republicans in DOJ Weaponization...
Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their...
What Are the Traits of a 'Wannabe Dictator'? Tucker Carlson's Monologue Holds Nothing...
'Unbelievable': Phone Data That Could Have Helped Identify J6 Pipe Bomber Was 'Corrupted'
Railroads Are Overwhelmingly Safe, but Congress Wants More
Candidate Selection Based on Worries of 'Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws' Reinforces Woke Military Concer...
Some Surprising Facts About Our 'Right-Wing' Supreme Court
Another State Just Banned Transgender Athletes From Women's College Sports
Tehran Takes Caracas
The Political Persecution of Trump Is a Direct Assault on American Ideals and...
Tipsheet

San Francisco's Lawlessness Makes Company Give Up on Famous Shopping Spot

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 16, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

San Francisco's descent into a city where overall quality of life has severely degraded due to its "progressive" policies has claimed yet another famous area of the city.

Westfield has given up on the city's biggest shopping center to its lender, citing declining sales and foot traffic, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The move comes after Nordstrom said they were not going to continue their lease, which ends in August.

“For more than 20 years, Westfield has proudly and successfully operated San Francisco Centre, investing significantly over that time in the vitality of the property. Given the challenging operating conditions in downtown San Francisco, which have led to declines in sales, occupancy and foot traffic, we have made the difficult decision to begin the process to transfer management of the shopping center to our lender to allow them to appoint a receiver to operate the property going forward,” Westfield said.

Westfield had previously blamed crime for Nordstrom deciding to leave the mall.

The Chronicle noted Westfield pulling out of San Francisco is only the latest in other top brands deciding it is no longer worth doing business in the city:

Park Hotels & Resorts stopped payments on a $725 million mortgage tied to the nearby Hilton San Francisco Union Square and Parc 55 hotels, two of the largest in the city, and plans to surrender them as well. Next to Westfield mall, Old Navy is also closing in a few weeks, and the April fatal shooting of Banko Brown by a Walgreens security guard on the same block underscored the crime and public safety challenges in the area.

Recommended

What Are the Traits of a 'Wannabe Dictator'? Tucker Carlson's Monologue Holds Nothing Back Leah Barkoukis

The security situation at the Westfield mall had been discussed in emails from executives. 

It is not just large companies who are feeling the consequences of care-free criminals. Eli Steele, a filmmaker, detailed how expensive camera equipment was stolen from the SUV he was renting within in minutes of parking. When he went to a police station to file report, nearly everyone who was in the lobby was there to report car thefts as well.  

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Are the Traits of a 'Wannabe Dictator'? Tucker Carlson's Monologue Holds Nothing Back Leah Barkoukis
After Weeks of Losses, Bud Light CEO Finally Responds Following Brand's Epic Collapse Matt Vespa
Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals Matt Vespa
Comer Previews 'More Bank Records' Set to Show $20-$30M in Foreign Payments to Biden Family Spencer Brown
Liberal Media Goes After FBI Agent Who Testified for Republicans in DOJ Weaponization Hearing Matt Vespa
Biden Went Off Script and the Results Were Literally Off the Rails Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Are the Traits of a 'Wannabe Dictator'? Tucker Carlson's Monologue Holds Nothing Back Leah Barkoukis