Tucker Says This Is the Moment the DC Establishment Wanted to Lock Up Trump

Tucker Carlson released a new monologue on Twitter explaining the moment he believes was the catalyst for the federal arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami on Tuesday.

Trump has been charged with multiple counts relating to alleged mishandling of classified documents that he took with him to his Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.

"These were the first steps in a process that is designed to put Donald Trump behind bars for the rest of his life," Carlson said. "What just happened was always going to happen. It's been inevitable since February 16, 2016. That's the day Donald Trump made a blood enemy of the largest and most powerful organization in human history, which would be the federal government."

Carlson said what turned the D.C. uniparty fully against then-candidate Trump was not anything related to immigration or trade with China, it was when he said on the debate stage the invasion of Iraq was a costly mistake and it was a mistake based on a lie that the U.S. government knew about beforehand.

"Now when he said that, a few in the crowd booed. Most just sat there in silence, stunned, 'Can he say that?' Well he said it anyway. In by saying that, he sealed his fate. That was the one thing you were not allowed to say because it implicated too many people on both sides, which on this topic is really just one side," Carlson explained.

"After that it was pretty clear that even if he did get elected president, Trump was going to have a very hard time controlling the federal government he was supposed to be in charge of. Most of permanent Washington decided that thwarting Trump was the single most important mission in their lives, everything depended on it," he continued.

Carlson said while some publicly declared their opposition towards him, others decided the best way to sabotage his presidency was to pretend to support him to get close.

Watch Carlson's full monologue:

Ep. 3 America's principles are at stake pic.twitter.com/eJNSUVvvqY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2023

This is why I wanted to work at State in the first place and why I told the truth about Pompeo every day since I left. Those morons who didn’t come within 100 miles of DC or even know what State does scowled and told me “but Pompeo is a patriot, he’s pro trump, he went to West… https://t.co/Lcpy4QVIIL — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) June 14, 2023



