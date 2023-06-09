Here’s How We Rally Around Donald Trump
Tipsheet

Now Mexico Is Mad at Florida's Migrant Flights to Sanctuary States

Julio Rosas
June 09, 2023
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Mexico is joining American Democrats in condemning Florida's processed and released migrant relocation program to sanctuary localities because of the recent passengers is a Mexican national from the state of Chiapas.

"The Government of Mexico strongly rejects the practice of transferring migrants to other states," the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Government of Mexico strongly condemns the practice of transporting migrants from states bordering Mexico to other parts of the United States for political and electoral purposes, as has occurred in the specific cases of Massachusetts, New York and recently from the state of Florida to the city from Sacramento, Calif. Said action violates human and constitutional rights and the dignity of people.

The General Consulate of Mexico in Sacramento confirms that within the group of migrants transported to that city is a Mexican from Chiapas. The consul general met with the compatriot, to whom she immediately provided free legal advice through the Legal Assistance Program for Mexicans through External Legal Advice in the United States of America (PALE).

The Mexican foreign government further warned "legal and diplomatic measures are being explored in the face of this worrying practice."

Democrats from California to the White House have accused Florida of human trafficking and using people as political props.

"As you can see from this video, Florida's voluntary relocation is precisely that - voluntary. Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California. A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a 3rd-party NGO. The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government," the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) said in a statement.

"From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new. But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it's false imprisonment and kidnapping," FDEM added. 

