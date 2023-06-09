'Freudian Slip': Nancy Mace Torches Biden's Reaction to Bribery Allegations
Anti-DeSantis Whistleblower's Latest Antics Are Totally Unhinged
NYT Reporter Highlights Something Peculiar About One of the Charges in Trump Classified...
Gov. Youngkin Puts Virginians First with RGGI Withdrawal
Abbott Announces New 'Floating Barriers' to Deter Illegal Immigrants
Here's How Trump Responded to Latest Indictment
America: Intentions and Results, Part One
Fawning Media’s Embarrassing Gun Control Charade
Rubio Warns About 'Ripping Country Apart, Shredding Public Faith in Institutions' Over Tru...
Trump Indictment: Lack of Charges Over Hillary's Server Scandal is Highly Relevant, Not...
These Republican Primary Opponents Are Rallying Behind Trump After His Indictment
Has America Lost Its Mojo?
Minnesota Democrats Left Minnesotans Behind
Climate Action Shouldn’t Mean Sacrificing Life, No Matter Whose It Is
Tipsheet

Guess What One Gaming Company Did After a Livestreamer Stood Up for Kids

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 09, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Nicholas Kolcheff, a popular gaming livestreamer who goes by FaZe Nickmercs, had a deal end overnight with powerful gaming franchise Call of Duty after he expressed support for Glendale parents who protested against LGBT+ ideology and curriculum being taught in the classroom.

Fights broke out at the protest since members of Antifa showed up outside the school district's meeting. Police had to move in to quell the chaos and at least three people were arrested.

Responding to a tweet lamenting how "Americans are in a sad place right now.Let people love who they love and live your own life," Kolcheff replied with, "They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue."

Kolcheff's tweet received prompt backlash from liberals. He had a downloadable content deal with Call of Duty for "Modern Warfare 2" and after a Twitter user noticed it was gone from the game's store, the official Twitter account for the game confirmed it had been removed because of his earlier comment.

"Due to recent events, we have removed the 'NICKMERCS Operator' bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community," the company said.

Recommended

Trump Indictment: Lack of Charges Over Hillary's Server Scandal is Highly Relevant, Not 'Whataboutism' Guy Benson

Kolcheff seems relatively unfazed by the incident, tweeting his intent to move on from the debacle. 

Tags: LGBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Indictment: Lack of Charges Over Hillary's Server Scandal is Highly Relevant, Not 'Whataboutism' Guy Benson
NYT Reporter Highlights Something Peculiar About One of the Charges in Trump Classified Doc Case Matt Vespa
The FBI's Manufactured Narrative for the Biden Corruption Investigation Has Collapsed Matt Vespa
These Republican Primary Opponents Are Rallying Behind Trump After His Indictment Rebecca Downs
Who Do the Dems Replace Biden With? Kurt Schlichter
Liberals Try to Undermine Tucker Carlson's First Successful Twitter Show, But It Backfires Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Trump Indictment: Lack of Charges Over Hillary's Server Scandal is Highly Relevant, Not 'Whataboutism' Guy Benson