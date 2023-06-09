Guess What One Gaming Company Did After a Livestreamer Stood Up for Kids

Nicholas Kolcheff, a popular gaming livestreamer who goes by FaZe Nickmercs, had a deal end overnight with powerful gaming franchise Call of Duty after he expressed support for Glendale parents who protested against LGBT+ ideology and curriculum being taught in the classroom.

Fights broke out at the protest since members of Antifa showed up outside the school district's meeting. Police had to move in to quell the chaos and at least three people were arrested.

Responding to a tweet lamenting how "Americans are in a sad place right now.Let people love who they love and live your own life," Kolcheff replied with, "They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue."

Kolcheff's tweet received prompt backlash from liberals. He had a downloadable content deal with Call of Duty for "Modern Warfare 2" and after a Twitter user noticed it was gone from the game's store, the official Twitter account for the game confirmed it had been removed because of his earlier comment.

"Due to recent events, we have removed the 'NICKMERCS Operator' bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community," the company said.

Kolcheff seems relatively unfazed by the incident, tweeting his intent to move on from the debacle.