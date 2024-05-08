New Polling Shows the Left's Climate Change Hysteria Losing Steam
Tipsheet

The Squad Has a Meltdown Over Pro-Terrorism Encampments Getting Dismantled

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 08, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Members of "the squad," the wing of the Democratic party controlling President Joe Biden's foreign policy on Hamas, held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to express their support for violent encampments on college campuses. 

The remarks came just hours after police moved in on George Washington University and dismantled the pro-Hamas encampment established two weeks ago, which prompted a meltdown from Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush. 

Bush and Tlaib repeatedly claimed encampments were "peaceful," which is not true. 

The Council on Islamic Relations, which openly supports and justifies the October 7 terrorist attacks, is also upset the police broke down the pro-Hamas encampment. 

Bush and Tlaib also supported the 2020 riots, which were the most destructive in American history.

Dozens of people were killed or injured in the violent unrest, and thousands of businesses and properties, many minority-owned, were looted, torched, or otherwise vandalized. Only now are we beginning to realize the full cost of the destruction. New reporting from Axios reveals that the total insured property losses incurred during the George Floyd riots will come in at $1 billion to $2 billion.


