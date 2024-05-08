The Squad Has a Meltdown Over Pro-Terrorism Encampments Getting Dismantled

Members of "the squad," the wing of the Democratic party controlling President Joe Biden's foreign policy on Hamas, held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to express their support for violent encampments on college campuses.

Advertisement

The remarks came just hours after police moved in on George Washington University and dismantled the pro-Hamas encampment established two weeks ago, which prompted a meltdown from Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush.

Cori Bush speaks after GWU protest arrests: "They think they can intimidate and erase the overwhelming voices for peace and justice." pic.twitter.com/Ia8jJcPj5d — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 8, 2024

Bush and Tlaib repeatedly claimed encampments were "peaceful," which is not true.

BREAKING: The George Washington University Encampment projects flames onto the American flag with text that reads...



"Gaza lights the spark that will set the empire ablaze" pic.twitter.com/j5dzcLgbyG — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 8, 2024

The Council on Islamic Relations, which openly supports and justifies the October 7 terrorist attacks, is also upset the police broke down the pro-Hamas encampment.

America's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group is Very Upset Their Pro-Hamas Encampment is Gone

https://t.co/cZgBSkRMXY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2024

Bush and Tlaib also supported the 2020 riots, which were the most destructive in American history.

Dozens of people were killed or injured in the violent unrest, and thousands of businesses and properties, many minority-owned, were looted, torched, or otherwise vandalized. Only now are we beginning to realize the full cost of the destruction. New reporting from Axios reveals that the total insured property losses incurred during the George Floyd riots will come in at $1 billion to $2 billion.



