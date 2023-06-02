It's Not 1980 Anymore
Have Some Organizations Already Backed Away From Their Rainbow Logos?

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 02, 2023 4:30 PM
These days, it's easy to tell when it's the beginning of June. Scrolling through social media or seeing commercials from big-name brands, you'll notice how many companies and organizations switch their logos to a rainbow theme to mark the start of Pride Month.

A trend that has intensified over the past few years had a tense start after Bud Light and Target faced backlash for not only pushing gay and lesbian merchandise but clothing and other products for people who say, or their parents say, they are transgender. With Bud Light sales continuing to decline from April to May, it was a wonder how companies and groups would mark the start of Pride. 

Unsurprisingly, many switched to rainbow logos on June 1, except for their affiliates in the Middle East, as is tradition. But people noticed by June 2 that some places had already removed the PR move that has become a punchline for virtue signaling.

The U.S. Navy's Twitter account had a Pride banner that was gone by the second day.

Major League Baseball switched out its Pride logo for its regular one on June 2 before changing it again to mark Lou Gehrig Day. 

Target and Bud Light, the two companies people have been focusing on, have not changed their logos at all. It appears, at least on social media, that they have not changed the logos to rainbows in the past. Bud Light's main Twitter account has not tweeted since mid-April. The company did post on Facebook as late as May 30, but comments were not allowed on the post.

Tags: LGBT WOKE

