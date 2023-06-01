What Happened at the Air Force Academy Commencement Raises More Concerns About Biden's...
Feinstein's Office Initiates Biden-Like Protocol Regarding Interacting With the Media
Hunter Biden’s Defense of His Gun Crime Is Really Something
The McCarthy-Biden Debt Ceiling Deal Sends America Into Economic Demise
We Might Have Found the One 2024 GOP Candidate Who Would Not Make...
Conservatives Have Found Their Power
Chicago Residents Have Had It With Illegal Aliens Flooding the City
Liberal DC-Area Activist Wants This for His Attacker Instead of Going to Jail
Looking Upwards, Rather Than Left or Right, for That Which Unites Us
Yet Another Sign Bud Light Has No Intention of Changing Course Despite Boycott
Woke Women's Magazine Features ‘Trans Pregnant Man’ for ‘Pride Month’ Cover
Is This the Weirdest Primary Campaign Issue Yet?
Why Isn't Biden Campaigning?
Female High School Track Athlete Suing Connecticut Over Trans Athlete Policy
Tipsheet

Shocker: Blue Jays Say Player Apologizing for Posting Pro-Bud Light Boycott Is Not Enough

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 01, 2023 3:15 PM
@BlueJays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass offered an apology for simply sharing a pro-boycott video for Bud Light and Target on Instagram, saying his actions hurt people.

Boycotts of Bud Light, Target, and others have been in response to the companies pushing transgenderism on its consumers, with young children also being targeted.

"I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized with them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays' resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward," Bass told reporters.

"The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That's all I have to say," he added.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made it clear Bass will be going through reeducation and they are considered a number of options for him.

Recommended

What Happened at the Air Force Academy Commencement Raises More Concerns About Biden's Age Spencer Brown


Tags: BOYCOTT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Happened at the Air Force Academy Commencement Raises More Concerns About Biden's Age Spencer Brown
What's the Plan, Ronna? Kurt Schlichter
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson
Hunter Biden’s Defense of His Gun Crime Is Really Something Spencer Brown
'Out of Control!': Residents in This Very Liberal City Are Angry Over High Crime Julio Rosas
We Might Have Found the One 2024 GOP Candidate Who Would Not Make the Debate Cut Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Happened at the Air Force Academy Commencement Raises More Concerns About Biden's Age Spencer Brown