Shocker: Blue Jays Say Player Apologizing for Posting Pro-Bud Light Boycott Is Not Enough

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass offered an apology for simply sharing a pro-boycott video for Bud Light and Target on Instagram, saying his actions hurt people.

Boycotts of Bud Light, Target, and others have been in response to the companies pushing transgenderism on its consumers, with young children also being targeted.

"I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized with them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays' resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward," Bass told reporters.

"The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That's all I have to say," he added.

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

Blue Jays manager John Schneider made it clear Bass will be going through reeducation and they are considered a number of options for him.

#BlueJays manager John Schneider says Anthony Bass needs to go beyond making a statement:



"We’re not going to pretend like this never happened. We’re not going to pretend like it’s the end and move on. There are definitely more steps that are going to follow." — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 30, 2023

John Schneider on Anthony Bass and next steps after Bass said he would "use the #BlueJays resources to better educate" himself...



"We're still figuring out the right way to do that with the people we've been talking to within the organization and around the league." — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 1, 2023



