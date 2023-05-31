Stormy Daniels Has the Most Obvious Revelation About Her Alleged Affair with Trump
Tipsheet

Arrests Have Been Made in the Teenage Mob Beating of US Marines

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 31, 2023 12:45 PM

At least nine teenagers have been charged in connection to the mob attack on off-duty U.S. Marines that took place near the San Clemente Pier on Friday.

KABC reports the Marines who were attacked say the fight started when they asked the group of teens to stop lighting fireworks. Video of the incident went viral over the weekend, with it starting with the Marines walking away from the crowd when one teenager runs up and punches one of them to the back of the head. At first stunned, the Marine then charges the minor who attacked him, but was quickly overpowered by the large group.

The video ends with at least two Marines curled up on the ground attempting to protect themselves from the flurry of kicks and punches.

Charges for the minors range from felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault and battery.

While injured, the Marines refused to be given medical treatment, according to NewsNation.

“Frankly, the profane language that was being used, along with the violence, is absolutely disturbing and won’t be tolerated in this town, I can tell you that,” said San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan. “We’re going to step right in and put a stop to this right now, and we’re going to work with our sheriff’s deputies to identify these assailants and bring them to justice no matter how old they are.”

