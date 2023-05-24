Trump Weighs in After Glitchy Start to DeSantis' Presidential Announcement

Donald Trump took a jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) after the Twitter Space, a chatroom function on the social media site, that was setup to officially launch DeSantis' presidential campaign was set back by failures because the Space was unable to handle the number of people listening in.

“'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," Trump posted on his profile.

Fox News also piled on, having a banner that read, "Want to actually see and hear Ron DeSantis? Tune into Fox News at 8 p.m. ET."

https://t.co/MJDk3cYoAV now has this banner: "PROGRAMMING ALERT: Want to actually see and hear Ron DeSantis? Tune into Fox News at 8 p.m. ET" pic.twitter.com/V7c2fmoULH — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 24, 2023

After the initial glitches, the Twitter Space was able to take place, where DeSantis touted his success as Florida's governor taking on the COVID pandemic, taking on Disney, and rooting out wokeness in the state's education system.

"Our border is a disaster. Crime infests our cities. The federal government makes it harder for families to make ends meet. And the president flounders. But decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for," DeSantis said in his announcement.

"Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation — and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue. In Florida, we proved that it can be done," he added.