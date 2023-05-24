Ron DeSantis Makes 2024 Campaign Official in Conversation With Elon Musk
There's One Threat Notably Absent From the New DHS Terrorism Bulletin
Vanity Fair Became Totally Unhinged Over DeSantis' 2024 Announcement With Elon Musk
The White House Is Trying Out a New Message on the Debt Limit
'Texas Has Been There for Us': FL National Guard Eager to Help at...
Tapper Forgets His Oath, DeSantis Fails According To Losers, and Non-White Supremacists St...
Republicans Savagely Put Joy Behar In Her Place Over Comment On Black Conservatives
Republican Criticizes DeSantis: 'You Promised Four Years' to Floridians
Megyn Kelly Reveals Her Concerns For A Trump, Biden 2024 Matchup As DeSantis...
Newsom Has Liberal Meltdown After Target Removes Kids 'Pride,' Tuck-Friendly Gear From Sto...
Trump Ramps Up Attacks on DeSantis As He Prepares to Launch His 2024...
Hillary Clinton Says Sen. Feinstein Should Not Resign From the Senate
Whoopi Goldberg Looks to Have Effectively Made an In-Kind Contribution to Tim Scott
Ron DeSantis Officially Files Paperwork for 2024 Presidential Run
Tipsheet

Trump Weighs in After Glitchy Start to DeSantis' Presidential Announcement

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 24, 2023 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Donald Trump took a jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) after the Twitter Space, a chatroom function on the social media site, that was setup to officially launch DeSantis' presidential campaign was set back by failures because the Space was unable to handle the number of people listening in.

“'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," Trump posted on his profile.

Fox News also piled on, having a banner that read, "Want to actually see and hear Ron DeSantis? Tune into Fox News at 8 p.m. ET."

After the initial glitches, the Twitter Space was able to take place, where DeSantis touted his success as Florida's governor taking on the COVID pandemic, taking on Disney, and rooting out wokeness in the state's education system.

"Our border is a disaster. Crime infests our cities. The federal government makes it harder for families to make ends meet. And the president flounders. But decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for," DeSantis said in his announcement.

Recommended

Republicans Savagely Put Joy Behar In Her Place Over Comment On Black Conservatives Sarah Arnold

"Righting the ship requires restoring sanity to our society, normalcy to our communities, and integrity to our institutions. Truth must be our foundation — and common sense can no longer be an uncommon virtue. In Florida, we proved that it can be done," he added.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republicans Savagely Put Joy Behar In Her Place Over Comment On Black Conservatives Sarah Arnold
Ron DeSantis Clinches Another Win for His State And It Has Illegals Trembling Matt Vespa
How Not to Be President Ann Coulter
AOC Asks Cruz to Give History of Political Parties. The Republican Senator 'Happily Complied.' Leah Barkoukis
Ron DeSantis Makes 2024 Campaign Official in Conversation With Elon Musk Spencer Brown
No Wonder Hillary Clinton Shut Off the Replies on This Tweet Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Republicans Savagely Put Joy Behar In Her Place Over Comment On Black Conservatives Sarah Arnold