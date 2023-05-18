A House Dem Embarrassed Herself Trying to Attack an FBI Whistleblower's Twitter Activity
We've Learned More About Dianne Feinstein's Health And It's Not Good
'I Will Name Names': Congresswoman Calls Out 'Corrupt' Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland
Here's Who Got an Exemption to California City's Gas Stove Ban
What is 'Common Good Capitalism,' and Why Are Some Conservatives So Enamored?
Iowa Voters Change Tune On Trump After DeSantis Appearance
Non-Binary Ex-Biden Official Arrested Again As 'Fugitive From Justice'
Major Drugstore Chain to Pay San Francisco Hundreds of Millions in Opioid Lawsuit...
Illegal Aliens Moved Out of NYC Elementary Schools After Parent-Led Protests
McCarthy's Favorability Rating Is Going Up, As Americans Support Debt Ceiling Plan Provisi...
Here's What an Ohio School District Is Telling Teachers to Do About ‘Unsupportive’...
Mahmoud Abbas’ Foolishness on Center Stage at the UN
Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Impeachment Articles Against Joe Biden and Admin Officials
DeSantis Signs Bill Curtailing Diversity Programs at Public Colleges
Tipsheet

States Answer Texas' Call for National Guardsmen to Be Deployed to the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 18, 2023 6:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Multiple states have answered Texas' call for help to send military and law enforcement personnel to the southern border amid the ongoing crisis after Title 42 expired last week.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) said his state will be sending Guardsmen because " the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to put public safety over politics. Every state has become a border state..."

"To keep Mississippians safe and limit the impact of our nation’s open borders, the Mississippi National Guard’s 112th Military Police Battalion has been mobilized and is supporting Customs and Border Protection officers and agents along the Southwest border," Reeves tweeted.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is sending military and civilian law enforcement personnel to help at the border:

  • 101 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers
  • 200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement Officers, in teams of 40
  • 20 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers
  • 800 Florida National Guard Soldiers
  • 20 Emergency Management Personnel – including radio technicians, logisticians, mechanics and planners
  • Five available fixed wing aircraft with monitoring equipment and downlink capabilities with two aviation crew teams
  • Two Mobile Command Vehicles and two command teams
  • 17 available unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and support teams
  • 10 vessels – including airboats, shallow draft vessels, and mid-range vessels

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich

 "At my direction, state agencies including law enforcement and the Florida National Guard are being deployed to Texas, with assets including personnel, boats and planes. While Biden ignores the crisis he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis," said DeSantis.

Unlike the 1,5000 active-duty troops sent to border by the Biden administration before Title 42 expired, these Guardsmen will be focused on deterrence instead of paperwork.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich
A House Dem Embarrassed Herself Trying to Attack an FBI Whistleblower's Twitter Activity Matt Vespa
We've Learned More About Dianne Feinstein's Health And It's Not Good Matt Vespa
'I Will Name Names': Congresswoman Calls Out 'Corrupt' Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland Spencer Brown
Reject the Normalcy Bias Kurt Schlichter
Illegal Aliens Moved Out of NYC Elementary Schools After Parent-Led Protests Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich