States Answer Texas' Call for National Guardsmen to Be Deployed to the Border

Multiple states have answered Texas' call for help to send military and law enforcement personnel to the southern border amid the ongoing crisis after Title 42 expired last week.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) said his state will be sending Guardsmen because " the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to put public safety over politics. Every state has become a border state..."

"To keep Mississippians safe and limit the impact of our nation’s open borders, the Mississippi National Guard’s 112th Military Police Battalion has been mobilized and is supporting Customs and Border Protection officers and agents along the Southwest border," Reeves tweeted.

Drugs and illegal aliens are invading our country thanks to the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to put public safety over politics. Every state has become a border state, and every day we’re seeing the terrible impact of this humanitarian and national security crisis.



What… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 17, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is sending military and civilian law enforcement personnel to help at the border:

101 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers

200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement Officers, in teams of 40

20 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers

800 Florida National Guard Soldiers

20 Emergency Management Personnel – including radio technicians, logisticians, mechanics and planners

Five available fixed wing aircraft with monitoring equipment and downlink capabilities with two aviation crew teams

Two Mobile Command Vehicles and two command teams

17 available unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and support teams

10 vessels – including airboats, shallow draft vessels, and mid-range vessels

"At my direction, state agencies including law enforcement and the Florida National Guard are being deployed to Texas, with assets including personnel, boats and planes. While Biden ignores the crisis he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis," said DeSantis.

Unlike the 1,5000 active-duty troops sent to border by the Biden administration before Title 42 expired, these Guardsmen will be focused on deterrence instead of paperwork.