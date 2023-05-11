Alvin Bragg to File Charges Against Hero Marine
John Brennan Grilled Over CIA Election Interference
Mayorkas Gives Disastrous Press Briefing as Border Security Completely Collapses
213 House Democrats Vote Against Securing the Border Hours Before Title 42 Expires
Here’s the Latest on the Other Texas Mass Shooting the Liberal Media Decided...
Facebook Censors Hung Cao's Townhall Column on Border Security for 'Hate Speech'
'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing
Skirting a Scandal, Town Hall Hysteria, and Doxxing Staffers for the Dems
The Most Revealing Moment on CNN Last Night Came After Trump’s Town Hall
Republicans Lash Out Against Biden Over Allowing Thousands of Illegal Migrants to Flood...
CNN CEO Chris Licht Defends Decision to Host Trump Town Hall After Staffers...
Elon Musk Steps Down As Twitter CEO, Will Announce New Boss In...
Why Are Teachers in California Going on Strike?
Republicans Strike a Blow Against Illegal Immigration
Tipsheet

Texas DPS Warns How the Coming Illegal Immigrant Surge Affects the Rest of the US

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 11, 2023 7:30 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

EL PASO, Texas —  Jose Sanchez, the Texas Department of Public Safety regional director for the west, warned on Thursday how the expected influx of illegal immigrants entering the United States when Title 42 is no longer enforced will affect the rest of the country.

Sanchez noted that since Texas Highway Patrol troopers have been needed in large numbers at different spots along the Texas-Mexico border, it unfortunately has resulted in a decrease in manpower in other parts of the state.

"What [people] don't realize is that this border issue creates all kinds of problems, both north of the border and south of the border...Pulling troopers down from other areas to come down and work the border, pulls them out of the areas that they normally work. And a lot of those areas where they normally work, we're seeing an increase [in] traffic fatalities and also increased crime," Sanchez explained.

"So there's a lot of effects that a border crisis has. I don't think a lot of folks understand that. I don't think the federal government understands that. When you have all your resources on the border, we leave loopholes and porous areas and we have to pull one thing to protect another," he added.

That being said, Sanchez said Operation Lone Star, the state's mission to address the border crisis, has been essential to help out Border Patrol and local law enforcement from being completely overwhelmed. Texas Highway Patrol troopers have made thousands of arrests for human smuggling and trespassing on private property, people who might have gotten away for good.

Sanchez noted the thousands of people who are illegally crossing are not staying in border towns, they are headed north to other major cities, who say they are burdened by the influx of people who require lots of assistance. 

Recommended

'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing Spencer Brown

Troopers and Texas National Guardsmen have been working hard to fill gaps in physical secrity barriers along the southern border to stem the flow of illegal crossings.

Title 42 is expiring tonight and a greater surge is expected once it becomes Friday. Thousands more are currently making their way to get to Mexico's northern border. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing Spencer Brown
'Sanctuary' City Residents Explode Over Plans to Take in More Illegal Immigrants Guy Benson
When Words Stop Meaning Anything Kurt Schlichter
Biden EPA Unveils Radical New Rule That Will Decimate American Energy Spencer Brown
Trump Probably Gave Liberals Ulcers During CNN's Town Hall Last Night Matt Vespa
Alvin Bragg to File Charges Against Hero Marine Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Let Me Just Correct You': Leftist Reporter Fact-Checked Live in White House Briefing Spencer Brown