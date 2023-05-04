Obama's DHS Secretary Throws Cold Water on Biden Admin's Post-Title 42 Plan

Jeh Johnson, who served as Homeland Security secretary under President Barack Obama, said the President Joe Biden's plan to monitor processed and released migrants is not "feasible" as there is expected to be chaos once Title 42 is removed on May 11.

The Biden administration has made it clear they do not plan on focusing on deterrence with the anticipated influx of illegal immigrants, rather they have said there are plans in place to better help absorb the spike in illegal crossings and to process the people in a timely manner.

"When you have people coming across our southern border in these numbers, even with the additional resources we have now, it’s simply not feasible to keep track of them all. And the backlog in cases just grows and grows and grows, and communities along the southern border are forced to absorb these large numbers and then it becomes...a political stunt by the governor of Texas, governor of Florida," Johnson said.

Under Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s #OperationLoneStar, TX continues to support overwhelmed border communities by transporting migrants processed & released by @CBP.



Migrants voluntarily choose to be transported to:



✅New York

✅Chicago

✅Washington DC

✅Philadelphia#BorderCrisis https://t.co/7p8eiaS1Q1 — Seth W. Christensen (@christensen2023) May 4, 2023

Johnson has previously stated he considered 1,000 illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border a day to be crisis. Today, around 8,000 people are crossing the southern border with upwards of up to 14,000 people crossing once Title 42 is removed. The current influx has once again strained border towns such as El Paso and Brownsville, even before the public health order is gone.

The Department of Defense announced 1,500 active duty troops are heading to the southern border, but they are not focused on deterrence. Rather, they will be focused on administrative and processing duties to free up Border Patrol agents.

