What Sec. Mayorkas Is Doing Before Title 42 Goes Away

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be traveling to the Rio Grande Valley later this week ahead of the expected influx of illegal immigrants once Title 42 goes away on May 11.

Title 42 is the public health order that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which allowed Border Patrol to quickly expel illegal immigrants. While it was fully enforced during President Donald Trump's administration, it has been carved out as time has gone on during President Joe Biden's administration. Now, all nationalities will no longer be subject to Title 42, but the Biden administration has said anyone who does not qualify for seeking aslyum will be subjected to Title 8.

Mayorkas will be in the Rio Grande Valley to review Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement response operations before Title 42 is lifted. The Rio Grande Valley Sector has been hit hard in recent weeks, with thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the river to get to the United States.

NEW:

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will travel to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas tomorrow and Friday to review CBP and ICE planning and response operations ahead of the lifting of Title 42 pic.twitter.com/BwxBN0T6YL — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) May 3, 2023

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) held a press conference on Wednesday calling for the Biden administration to not remove Title 42.

Our border remains under assault.



The resources of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) remain under tremendous strain.



The introduction of 13,000 encounters every day to this crisis would be the equivalent of throwing gasoline on an already raging fire. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2023