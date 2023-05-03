Did Blinken Lie to Congress About His Talks With Hunter Biden?
What Sec. Mayorkas Is Doing Before Title 42 Goes Away

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 03, 2023 2:45 PM
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will be traveling to the Rio Grande Valley later this week ahead of the expected influx of illegal immigrants once Title 42 goes away on May 11.

Title 42 is the public health order that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which allowed Border Patrol to quickly expel illegal immigrants. While it was fully enforced during President Donald Trump's administration, it has been carved out as time has gone on during President Joe Biden's administration. Now, all nationalities will no longer be subject to Title 42, but the Biden administration has said anyone who does not qualify for seeking aslyum will be subjected to Title 8.

Mayorkas will be in the Rio Grande Valley to review Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement response operations before Title 42 is lifted. The Rio Grande Valley Sector has been hit hard in recent weeks, with thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the river to get to the United States.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) held a press conference on Wednesday calling for the Biden administration to not remove Title 42.

