Border Towns Declare State of Emergency Ahead of Title 42 Being Lifted

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 01, 2023 12:15 PM
Border towns along the U.S.-Mexico have declared states of emergency ahead of Title 42 being lifted on May 11, in what is expected to cause a serious increase in illegal crossings.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser (D) implemented the state of emergency starting on Monday. The city has already been experiencing a new wave of illegal immigrants even before Title 42 is officially gone, resulting in more processed migrants being on the city streets after they were released by Border Patrol.

"Effective 12:01 May 1, I am declaring a state of emergency in our community...and the reason why we’re declaring a state of emergency is to make sure that we can stand up and be prepared for May 11," Leeser said, noting the city will have to once again stand up makeshift shelters and possibly provide buses for the processed migrants to allow them to continue on to their final destination.

The city of Laredo likewise has declared a state of emergency on Sunday, which will last for seven days unless it is renewed by the city. 

All the way down in Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, the city has seen a significant increase of illegal crossings recently. Brownsville may declare a state of emergency in the coming days.

It is expected up to 10,000 illegal immigrants could cross a day once Title 42 is no longer in effect. 

