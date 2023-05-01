Border Towns Declare State of Emergency Ahead of Title 42 Being Lifted

Border towns along the U.S.-Mexico have declared states of emergency ahead of Title 42 being lifted on May 11, in what is expected to cause a serious increase in illegal crossings.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser (D) implemented the state of emergency starting on Monday. The city has already been experiencing a new wave of illegal immigrants even before Title 42 is officially gone, resulting in more processed migrants being on the city streets after they were released by Border Patrol.

"Effective 12:01 May 1, I am declaring a state of emergency in our community...and the reason why we’re declaring a state of emergency is to make sure that we can stand up and be prepared for May 11," Leeser said, noting the city will have to once again stand up makeshift shelters and possibly provide buses for the processed migrants to allow them to continue on to their final destination.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The city of Laredo likewise has declared a state of emergency on Sunday, which will last for seven days unless it is renewed by the city.

The city of Laredo filed a declaration of disaster starting today and will last one week unless it's renewed.



Border communities are preparing as Title 42 is set to be removed on May 11th. pic.twitter.com/3KA6yYO8I1 — Juan Mendoza Díaz (@JuanMoreNews) May 1, 2023

All the way down in Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, the city has seen a significant increase of illegal crossings recently. Brownsville may declare a state of emergency in the coming days.

The Brownsville Texas border right now… local reporter says this is the third straight day of this… I’m seeing their papers at the McAllen bus station.

Biden gov letting many of the Sunday ones into America, which would explain why these are here now. All of the tomorrows? pic.twitter.com/3dTadTNzcb — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 25, 2023

It is expected up to 10,000 illegal immigrants could cross a day once Title 42 is no longer in effect.