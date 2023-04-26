Biden Responds to Polling Showing He Shouldn't Run Again
Tipsheet

Eric Swalwell on Gun Control: You're Either With Kids or Their Killers

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 26, 2023 3:30 PM
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) gave no room for nuance during Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing about the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives new rule on arm braces, stating either people are for strict gun control laws or they are with mass shooters.

"l look at this is very binary. You can protect your home, you can take your kids hunting, you can shoot for sport. But if you’re not on the side of protecting our kids, you’re on the side of helping their killers, that’s it. You either can help the kids or help the killers," Swalwell said.

Swalwell went on to say he believes Republicans who are calling to defund the ATF are putting targets on the back of law enforcement.

House Republicans laid into ATF Director Steven Dettelbach for the agency changing the rule about pistol braces after they have been in circulation for over 10 years. As it currently stands, gun owners have until the end of May to remove their pistol braces from their firearms, destroy it, turn it in to their local ATF office, or register their firearm as a short-barreled rifle. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

