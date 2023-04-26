Eric Swalwell on Gun Control: You're Either With Kids or Their Killers

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) gave no room for nuance during Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing about the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives new rule on arm braces, stating either people are for strict gun control laws or they are with mass shooters.

"l look at this is very binary. You can protect your home, you can take your kids hunting, you can shoot for sport. But if you’re not on the side of protecting our kids, you’re on the side of helping their killers, that’s it. You either can help the kids or help the killers," Swalwell said.

Swalwell went on to say he believes Republicans who are calling to defund the ATF are putting targets on the back of law enforcement.

Rep. Eric Swalwell says if you don't support strict gun control laws then you support mass shooters:



"l look at this is very binary...If you’re not on the side of protecting our kids, you’re on the side of helping their killers, that’s it. You either can help the kids or help… pic.twitter.com/e1HnutIntP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 26, 2023

House Republicans laid into ATF Director Steven Dettelbach for the agency changing the rule about pistol braces after they have been in circulation for over 10 years. As it currently stands, gun owners have until the end of May to remove their pistol braces from their firearms, destroy it, turn it in to their local ATF office, or register their firearm as a short-barreled rifle.

Why doesn't the ATF Director know about the 6th Circuit Court's ruling on the bump stocks that his agency banned?



WATCH @Jim_Jordan lay out the facts. pic.twitter.com/70eMhL8jKm — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 26, 2023

Thanks to the ATF's unconstitutional new rule, millions of law-abiding gun owners will become felons on May 31. I asked Director Dettelbach in today's @JudiciaryGOP hearing if there are any other rules in the works that gun owners should be aware of -- he couldn't answer me. pic.twitter.com/ptGNAZ6Lvl — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) April 26, 2023



