Anthony Fauci: Don't Blame Me for the COVID Lockdowns

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 26, 2023 10:45 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci is going on a media tour to shift blame for his actions in helping lockdown the country during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and after it no longer was the threat it was thought to be.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins referenced a quote Fauci gave to the New York Times, where he said about the lockdowns, "I happened to be perceived as the personification of the recommendations. But show me a school that I shut down and show me a factory that I shut down. Never. I never did. I gave a public-health recommendation that echoed the CDC’s recommendation, and people made a decision based on that."

"I have always been very supportive of the CDC because they base their recommendations purely on public health issues," Fauci told CNN. "The point that I made that as public health officials, it’s our responsibility to give the public health perspective to it. The decision of how that balances with other considerations really comes from other authorities. Authorities who have things other than just the public health to be concerned about, economic and other considerations. So, that’s the point I was making. I was not trying to shun away from responsibility."

"A lot of parents and teachers would say, well, yeah. The CDC when they made the recommendations, they should have considered the effects that learning loss would have, do you agree with that?" Collins asked.

Fauci said the country was in a crisis when COVID first started to spread within the United States, but the question is how long do you keep things shutdown.



Tags: COVID LOCKDOWN

