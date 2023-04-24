Does Ray Epps' Interview With '60 Minutes' Convince You Something Isn't Fishy?

"60 Minutes" ran a sympathetic segment about the infamous Ray Epps and his role during the riot at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 on Sunday, painting those who question his true motivations and actions that day as conspiracy theorists.

Epps was caught on camera on January 5 and 6 attempting to get protesters to go to the Capitol building, even being among the first to breach the barricades around the complex as people started to storm the grounds. Fox News host Tucker Carlson showed he lied to Congress when he said he left at an earlier time than when he actually did, when the riot was well underway.

Epps admits he wanted to be upfront and center when people started to arrive at the Capitol, but claims it was to help keep the peace.

"'Dude, we're not here for that. The police aren't the enemy,' something like that," Epps explained is what he remembered telling one rioter when the perimeter was breached.

Ray Epps was front and center at the first breach of Capitol grounds on January 6. He says he was trying to calm rioters down and keep the peace. But a far-right conspiracy casts him as a deep-state operative giving orders to initiate the attack. https://t.co/itKnHXXHtj pic.twitter.com/eZcMiPPCO7 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 23, 2023

When "60 Minutes" asked why he sent a text to his nephew about "orchestrating" the crowd at the Capitol, Epps does not fully explain beyond saying he was boasting to a relative and has since been scolded by his wife for using that word.

Jan. 6 protester Ray Epps says during the insurrection he tried to keep the peace. Epps says he regrets sending a text to a relative that he “orchestrated it.” He claims he was “boasting to my nephew” and meant he was “directing people to the Capitol.” https://t.co/7Vl0KbiNWV pic.twitter.com/Vu2sc3cEG3 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 23, 2023

"60 Minutes" says the FBI gave this statement when asked if Epps was ever employed by the federal agency: "Ray Epps has never been an FBI source or an FBI employee."