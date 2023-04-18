Fox News Avoids Trial in Dominion Lawsuit With $787M Settlement
Tipsheet

Portland's Lawlessness Forces Another Big Business Out of the Area

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 18, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Outdoors equipment company REI announced on Monday they will be closing there only store in downtown Portland, Oregon due to increased safety concerns for employees. 

"We are sad to share that our store in Portland’s Pearl District will close early next year," the company said, according to KPTV

"For nearly 20 years, REI has proudly served our members and the outdoor community from this location. We’ve had a presence in Oregon for over half of our 85-year history, opening our third store nationally at Jantzen Beach in 1976. The safety of our employees, members and customers is always our number one priority. In recent years, Portland has been dealing with increased crime in our neighborhood and beyond. Last year, REI Portland had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.

"In addition, we have outgrown this location and as a result are not able to provide the level of customer and employee experience we strive for at REI. For these reasons, we are no longer confident in our ability to serve you in this location," REI continued. "We remain dedicated to serving our community in the area and are continuously evaluating opportunities for new locations. While we do not believe a downtown Portland location will be possible in the near term, our stores in Tualatin, Hillsboro, and Clackmas remain open and ready to outfit you with the gear and advice you need to enjoy life outside."

The downtown REI location was robbed in smash-and-grabs in the past few years. Portland continues to suffer the effects of the months-long riots instigated by local Antifa and BLM activists in 2020, with local prosecutors giving light sentences to the rioters who were arrested.


