Transgender Teacher Who Threatened to Shoot Students Gets Booted from School

A transgender teacher in Hernando County, Florida has been fired from Fox Chapel Middle School over comments that threatened the safety of students.

Alexander Renczkowski, who goes by Ashlee, admitted to having suicidal thoughts and wanted to shoot some students, according to Fox 13. In a Hernando County Sheriff's Office report from March 24, Renczkowski told the guidance counselor being upset after learning "about a social media post where people were talking negatively about [Renczkowski's] sexual orientation." Renczkowski also revealed to be in possession of "three handguns at home" and wanting "to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability."

After making a comment about shooting students, Renczkowski then backtracked said that would not actually happen. A sheriff deputy took custody of the handguns during a home visit. The Post Millennial reported Renczkowski's comments were found to be non-threatening, went to therapy, and was allowed to teach again, angering parents who later discovered the incident after Moms for Liberty released the sheriff's office report.

The Florida Department of Education said in a statement released on Friday Renczkowski was only fired by the school district after the Department brought the matter to the superintendent's attention.

"Therefore, the teacher is no longer at the school."

— Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) April 14, 2023




