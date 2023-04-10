House Judiciary Committee to Hold Field Hearing Aimed Directly at DA Alvin Bragg

The House Judiciary Committee is planning on hosting a field hearing in New York City next week to highlight the rise in crime and how criminals walk free under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is currently working to prosecute former President Donald Trump after upgrading a misdemeanor to a felony.

The hearing will take place at the Javits Federal Building:

The hearing, 'Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,' will examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.

Alvin Bragg’s radical pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime in New York City.



Next week, the Judiciary Committee will examine these policies during a field hearing in Manhattan. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 10, 2023

We'll be hosting this hearing next week from NYC.



We'll be hearing from victims who are suffering under DA Bragg's pro-crime policies.



If Bragg can spend resources indicting President Trump, he should be able to address the soaring crime in NYC. https://t.co/S2IegwdPT1 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 10, 2023

Bragg's office has often worked to reduce felonies involving serious crimes into misdemeanors. Trump was officially arraigned last week in New York City before returning to his Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago. It is not yet known if Democrats on the Committee will be attending as well. All Democrats boycotted the Judiciary Committee's field hearing about the border crisis in Yuma, Arizona.