You Won't Be Surprised to See What NBC News Report Left Out About Nashville Shooting

NBC News has decided to leave out the fact the recent shooter in the Nashville attack identified as transgender, as mainstream media outlets are unsure how to handle the inconvenient fact.

A recent example of the media attempting to hide this important fact, as it speaks to the motivation for the shooting, was when NBC News reported on the funeral for one of the victims, 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, by describing the attack as a "rampage."

Mourners wearing pastel colors packed into Woodmont Christian Church to remember the 9-year-old "shining light" who was killed in a rampage Monday. https://t.co/cAIBERNWYw — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2023

The article does not once mention the shooter identifying as transgender, instead describing the victims dying in a "shooting" "committed by a former Covenant student":

The shooting killed three students and three adults. In addition to Evelyn, authorities identified the victims as Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, both age 9; school head Katherine Koonce, 60; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and school custodian Mike Hill, 61. The horrific act of violence was committed by a former Covenant student who police officers gunned down as the suspect opened fire on arriving law enforcement, authorities said. A motive has not yet been made public.

Police have made it clear the shooter specifically targeted the Covenant School after deciding not to attack another location because there was too much security.

The New York Post reported CBS News is preventing its staff from using the word "transgender" when reporting on the horrific shooting.

"The shooter’s gender identity has not been confirmed by CBS News," the network’s executives insisted in a Tuesday memo obtained by The Post. "As such, we should avoid any mention of it as it has no known relevance to the crime. Should that change, we can and will revisit."