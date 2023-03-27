Kamala Harris Has Been Busy...Putting Together a Spotify Playlist for Her Trip to...
Twitter Has a Field Day With CNN's Story on 'Digital Blackface'
Joe Biden Is Not Happy That Kamala Harris Has Become Dead Weight
The Sorry State Of Service In America
ESPN Ripped for Who the Network Highlighted for Women's History Month
NATO Responds to Putin's Latest Nuclear Announcement
'This Is Infuriating': Twitter Users React to New Photos of Taliban Equipment
The Left is the Left is the Left
Government Should Stand Aside on JetBlue-Spirit Airlines Merger
Police Our Borders, Not the Globe
Trans Woman Left ‘Sobbing’ After TSA Agent ‘Punched Her Testicles’ During Screening
DeSantis Is Busy Terrorizing Democrats, While It’s ‘SSDD’ With Trump
Biden: Let's Face It, These MAGA Republicans Want to Cut Border Security, or...
Meet the Young Attorney Who May Have Saved Kari Lake’s Election Challenge
Tipsheet

NPR Finally Issues a Correction After Getting Fact-Checked Into Oblivion

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 27, 2023 10:20 AM

National Public Radio issued a correction to their tweet that proclaimed there is "limited scientific evidence of physical advantage" trans athletes have over female athletes after the international governing body for track and field banned trans women athletes.

The World Athletics Council said the ban is in place after the organization conducted their own research that showed biological males had an advantage over females, though pro-LGBT+ groups claim their research was flawed.

NPR's original tweet was shared widely on Twitter, with many users posting links to studies showing what the World Athletics Council found to be accurate. The tweet had a Community Note posted under it with links to multiple studies. The tweet has since been deleted.

On Sunday, NPR again tweeted the story with a correction underneath:

Similar to the original tweet, a Community Note was posted to NPR's correction:

Recommended

So, That's Why John Fetterman's Hospital Stay Got Extended Another Two Weeks Matt Vespa

"A major study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggest that trans identified males retain an advantage over women." The links are to a story by NBC News about the issue and the study it was based on.

Tags: MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Why John Fetterman's Hospital Stay Got Extended Another Two Weeks Matt Vespa
Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives Kurt Schlichter
Twitter Has a Field Day With CNN's Story on 'Digital Blackface' Spencer Brown
Meet the Young Attorney Who May Have Saved Kari Lake’s Election Challenge Rachel Alexander
Kamala Harris Has Been Busy...Putting Together a Spotify Playlist for Her Trip to Africa Spencer Brown
Biden: Let's Face It, These MAGA Republicans Want to Cut Border Security, or Something Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
So, That's Why John Fetterman's Hospital Stay Got Extended Another Two Weeks Matt Vespa