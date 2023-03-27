NPR Finally Issues a Correction After Getting Fact-Checked Into Oblivion

National Public Radio issued a correction to their tweet that proclaimed there is "limited scientific evidence of physical advantage" trans athletes have over female athletes after the international governing body for track and field banned trans women athletes.

The World Athletics Council said the ban is in place after the organization conducted their own research that showed biological males had an advantage over females, though pro-LGBT+ groups claim their research was flawed.

NPR's original tweet was shared widely on Twitter, with many users posting links to studies showing what the World Athletics Council found to be accurate. The tweet had a Community Note posted under it with links to multiple studies. The tweet has since been deleted.

On Sunday, NPR again tweeted the story with a correction underneath:

Correction: An earlier tweet incorrectly stated there is limited scientific evidence of physical advantage. Existing research shows that higher levels of testosterone do impact athletic performance. But there’s limited research involving elite trans athletes in competition. — NPR (@NPR) March 26, 2023

Similar to the original tweet, a Community Note was posted to NPR's correction:

"A major study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggest that trans identified males retain an advantage over women." The links are to a story by NBC News about the issue and the study it was based on.