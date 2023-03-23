Stanford College Republicans Names and Shames Students Who Intimidated School Dean

The Stanford College Republicans took to Twitter to name and shame the students who "dressed in black to ambush and harass Dean Martinez" because she offered an apology to Fifth Circuit appellate judge Kyle Duncan because activists heckled him during a speech on campus after being invited by the school's Federalist Society.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral, because not only did students berate Duncan, but so did Tirien Steinbach, the school’s diversity dean for not referring to a transgender sex offender’s preferred pronouns in a 2020 opinion.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

[Martinez] arrived to the classroom where she teaches constitutional law to find a whiteboard covered inch to inch in fliers attacking Duncan and defending those who disrupted him, according to photos of the room and multiple eyewitness accounts. The fliers parroted the argument, made by student activists, that the heckler’s veto is a form of free speech. ... When Martinez’s class adjourned on Monday, the protesters, dressed in black and wearing face masks that read 'counter-speech is free speech,' stared silently at Martinez as she exited her first-year constitutional law class at 11:00 a.m., according to five students who witnessed the episode. The student protesters, who formed a human corridor from Martinez’s classroom to the building’s exit, comprised nearly a third of the law school, the students told the Washington Free Beacon.

The Stanford College Republicans then posted photos of members of the university's National Lawyers Guild, while calling for them to be disciplined because they engaged in fascist behavior. The diversity dean is now on leave as fallout from the incident continues.

As if they hadn’t embarrassed themselves enough already, yesterday fascist student protestors associated with the Stanford National Lawyers Guild dressed in black to ambush and harass Dean Martinez, claiming that their livid disruption of @SLSFedSoc's event was “free speech.”1/ — Stanford College Republicans (@Stanford_GOP) March 15, 2023

The blackshirts at Stanford NLG must be disciplined. Listed below are the student leaders responsible for enabling fascism at Stanford:

3/ pic.twitter.com/hK4WzixVyl — Stanford College Republicans (@Stanford_GOP) March 15, 2023



