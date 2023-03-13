If I Were a Federal Judge...
With Two Banks Gone, Are We Seeing a Repeat of the 2008 Financial...
Are Taxpayers Funding Natalie Biden's Spring Break Trip to San Diego?
Two Bank Failures Produce a Brutal Monday for the Financial Sector on Wall...
Karine Jean-Pierre Doesn't Want You to Think Biden's Bank Bailout Is a Bailout
Have You Ever Heard of 'Identifying' as Asian?
Jen Psaki Makes Embarrassing Admission About President Biden's Schedule
Axios Reporter Lets the Mask Slip in Response to DeSantis Press Release About...
We Are Led By Idiots
Best Acting at an Oscars Party, Stelter Hates Media Hate, and Naturally Shakespeare...
Why Our National Journalism Complex Is Unbothered By Attacks on Its Own Industry
New Bill Would Prohibit Schools From Forcing Teachers to Use Students' Preferred Pronouns
Embarrassment: Stanford President Finally Apologizes for Disgraceful Treatment of Federal...
3 Texas Women Missing Since February After Crossing the Border Into Mexico
Tipsheet

Ali Velshi and Trans Journalist: FL Is Testing Authoritarianism Like 1930s Germany

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  March 13, 2023 4:00 PM
MSNBC

MSNBC host and a transgender guest both agreed Florida is on track to be like 1930's Germany because of state cracking down on "gender affirming care" for kids claiming to be transgender.

The discussion was around a bill presented in the Florida legislature that could result in children being removed from parents' custody "if they are at risk of or are being subjected to the provision of sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedure." The bill was introduced by state Senator Clay Yarborough (R).

"I think that what we’re seeing across the board right now is a road test for authoritarianism in the United States, how can you sort of separate, demonize, stigmatize an entire group of people in order to build the type of society that religious zealots want. And they’re trying this. And, really, what I get confused by is why people don’t see that that’s what’s happening on, don’t understand that in some ways that we’re — this is a prototype, just like the early 1930s were in Germany," Imara Jones said.

"I’m not saying that this is an equivalent period in terms of what is..." Jones began to say.

"No, but they did — they did road-test everything in 1930s Germany, right? They went after trans and gay people first and they tried that out and society was like, 'Well, I don’t really understand them and it doesn’t really matter to me,'" Velshi interjected. 

Recommended

Jen Psaki Makes Embarrassing Admission About President Biden's Schedule Spencer Brown

"That’s exactly right and the same thing is happening here," Jones said in agreement.

"As lawmakers, we have to draw the line when drastic, life-altering gender dysphoria therapies and surgeries are mutilating young children. We also have a responsibility to protect children from viewing lewd conduct that is patently offensive to prevailing standards in our communities. Whether it is a business that knowingly admits children to view performances meant for an adult audience, or schools that allow pornographic instructional materials that promote promiscuity, we must take a strong stand for child safety and against a troubling social agenda that seeks to indoctrinate young children and replace the role of parents," Yarborough said in a press release about the bill.

Tags: FLORIDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jen Psaki Makes Embarrassing Admission About President Biden's Schedule Spencer Brown
2024 Candidates: The Good, The Bad, And The Pointless Kurt Schlichter
Are Taxpayers Funding Natalie Biden's Spring Break Trip to San Diego? Spencer Brown
Have You Ever Heard of 'Identifying' as Asian? Matt Vespa
Two Bank Failures Produce a Brutal Monday for the Financial Sector on Wall Street Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why Biden Isn't Jumping to Ban TikTok Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Jen Psaki Makes Embarrassing Admission About President Biden's Schedule Spencer Brown