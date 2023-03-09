Minn. City Council Upset Over Agitators Interrupting Proceedings and Threats

"Reap what you sow" is what comes to mind after the Minneapolis City Council is upset with protesters constantly interrupting meetings to the point where they have to adjourn and getting threats from members of the public.

KSTP reported Council Vice President Linea Palmisano said protestors had disrupted a meeting to the point of sending it into recess two weeks ago. Attendees were displeased with several council votes, shouted profanities at members while within reach of the members.

"I believe in peaceful protest. But I do not believe that what happened in this chamber two weeks ago is peaceful," Palmisano said.

“Some of us really took a lot of abuse in that meeting and in a way that I probably had never imagined before,” said Ward 4 Councilmember LaTrisha Vetaw.

"I had a neighbor tell me that they found — luckily a dud — incendiary device near my back door," Ward 5 Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison told KSTP. "I had the FBI come and collect a letter that had been sent to my house."

In response to the threats, the council passed a measure to ask state lawmakers to consider legislation that places more regulations on how people conduct themselves at public meetings and to increase penalties against anyone who assaults or threatens a public official.

The council, while it has new members, has fostered an atmosphere in the city where criminals can do what they want. Time and again, the city and its officials have demonized the police force and coddle criminals. It should come as to no surprise people feel embolden to harass and threaten public officials when they do something they do not like. It also comes to no surprise the council took quick action to ensure they are kept safe, while the everyday citizen in Minneapolis are at the mercy of criminals.