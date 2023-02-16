Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons
Major CEO Makes a 'Bold' and 'Early' Call About Who Will Win the...
Jim Jordan Wants to Know Why the FBI Was Targeting Catholics
Adam Schiff Vows to Expand the Supreme Court
Congressional Budget Office Issues Dire Economic Projections
How a Catalytic Converter Thief Met the Wheels of Justice
'Civil War'? Former MSNBC Host Spews Insanity on How to Reduce Gun Violence
So, It Looks Like N95 Masks Did Nothing to Stop the Spread of...
Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Perjury Charges for Trump Probe Witnesses
Democrats Forcing Teachers to Lie
Things Got Awkward on Set When Don Lemon Said This About Nikki Haley
Encounters of Chinese Nationals at the Southern Border Skyrocketed in 2022
Will Africa Be Blessed or Cursed?
Prominent Doctor: Let's Face It, the CDC Is the Anti-Vax Movement's Top Recruiter...
Tipsheet

Mayor of East Palestine Reveals When the Biden White House Finally Reached Out to Him

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 16, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway told an anxious crowd on Wednesday he heard from the White House for the first time on Tuesday nearly two week after a toxic train derailment occurred in the town.

"Where is Pete Buttigieg at?" a resident asked about the Transportation secretary.

"I don't know. Your guess is as good as me," Conaway replied. "Yesterday was the first time I have heard anything from the White House."

Federal agencies have been on the ground in East Palestine since the derailment but residents say the train company and the Biden administration have been unhelpful to them as toxic chemicals were burned off into the air. Norfolk Southern Railroad, the company whose train derailed, did not send a representative to the town hall, claiming they were fearful of violence from the locals.

Residents have been said they are suffering from headaches and sore throats since the spill, with wildlife and pets in the area dying as well, according to Reuters

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance (R) challenged the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to drink the tap water to prove it is safe to drink. Vance advised residents to continue drinking bottled water as a procaution. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Congressional Budget Office Issues Dire Economic Projections Spencer Brown
Major CEO Makes a 'Bold' and 'Early' Call About Who Will Win the White House Katie Pavlich
Destroying Meritocracy Is Deadly Victor Davis Hanson
'Civil War'? Former MSNBC Host Spews Insanity on How to Reduce Gun Violence Matt Vespa
Magical Thinking at the New York Times Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter