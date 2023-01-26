Senator Cory Booker's Dumb Comparison While Speaking Against Title 42

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) always had a tendency for dramatics when he gets emotional about a particular issue. During a press conference about ending Title 42 was no exception.

Booker said turning illegal immigrants under the public health order, which is still in effect, is similar to when the United States turned away a ship full of Jewish people who were fleeing the Holocaust.

"And yes, we have dark chapters. Like when the Saint Louis, during the Holocaust, sailed to our shores and was turned around, where folks were sent back to those horrors and many died," said Booker.

Cory Booker compares deporting illegal immigrants under Title 42 to turning away Jews fleeing the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/4ILykVD3Pg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2023

During the same press conference other Democratic members of Congress spoke out against using Title 42, criticizing the Biden administration for using it for so long. Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) claimed the order contributes to "xenophobia and anti-immigrant violence."

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA):



"Title 42 contributes to the growing problems of xenophobia and anti-immigrant violence." pic.twitter.com/6RGX9jqUgK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2023

Senator Ed Markey calls Title 42 an "anti-immigrant weapon of mass expulsion." pic.twitter.com/IlvsOlWH1t — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2023

The Supreme Court will be hearing the final legal challenge to Title 42 later this year as it has been on of the last Trump-era border policies still in place today during the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration tried to lift the order twice in 2022, but was stopped by lawsuits each time.