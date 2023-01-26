Schiff Makes Good on His Threat to Keep Pursuing Power
Tipsheet

Senator Cory Booker's Dumb Comparison While Speaking Against Title 42

Julio Rosas
January 26, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) always had a tendency for dramatics when he gets emotional about a particular issue. During a press conference about ending Title 42 was no exception.  

Booker said turning illegal immigrants under the public health order, which is still in effect, is similar to when the United States turned away a ship full of Jewish people who were fleeing the Holocaust.

"And yes, we have dark chapters. Like when the Saint Louis, during the Holocaust, sailed to our shores and was turned around, where folks were sent back to those horrors and many died," said Booker.

During the same press conference other Democratic members of Congress spoke out against using Title 42, criticizing the Biden administration for using it for so long. Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) claimed the order contributes to "xenophobia and anti-immigrant violence."

The Supreme Court will be hearing the final legal challenge to Title 42 later this year as it has been on of the last Trump-era border policies still in place today during the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration tried to lift the order twice in 2022, but was stopped by lawsuits each time.

BORDER CRISIS

