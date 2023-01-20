VP Harris Did Not Do One Major Thing While Visiting Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Arizona on Thursday and she did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border despite the ongoing border crisis being supposedly a key part of her responsibilities.

Harris was questioned why she did not go to the southern border in the state.

"I am here to talk about what we are doing around bringing down the cost to American families and creating jobs. Let me say on the border that it is one of our highest priorities," Harris said.

"I visited the border, I will not on this trip, and I will again," she added.

Harris visited the El Paso Sector back when it was not one of the most impacted areas in 2021, the Rio Grande Valley Sector saw the most activity at the time. President Joe Biden also visited El Paso this year when there were more problems relating to the crisis with a sudden influx of illegal crossings there, but both of them have yet to visit the areas in Arizona that has seen increased activity similar to Texas.

The Tucson Sector is one of the leading sectors in the number of "gotaways," attempted "gotaways," and the amount of fentanyl being intercepted at ports of entry. The Yuma Sector sees large groups of illegal immigrants willingly turning themsleves in to Border Patrol, which has taxed local services due to the unending number of people crossing.

The Three Points Station Motorcycle Unit responded to a group of suspected migrants near the Alvarez Mts. Saturday and apprehended seven migrants.



Even in the most remote corners of southern Arizona, you will find Tucson Sector agents protecting the border. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/BJZggJake6 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 19, 2023

#PhotoFromTheField



On Friday, Tucson Station agents responded with air and #K9 support to a group of suspected migrants spotted near the SR-86 Checkpoint. Eight adult citizens from Guatemala and Mexico attempting to avoid detection were successfully apprehended. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/PuFmxwEx1O — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 19, 2023

AZ: After a few slow weeks in Yuma, groups are showing up again—Migrants I talked to are from Peru, Honduras & Colombia.



The first full reportable week after @POTUS laid out new policies shows encounter numbers dropped from 5,401 to 2,945.



Eager to see numbers for this week… pic.twitter.com/roLYcZ3hZF — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 20, 2023