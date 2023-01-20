The Backlash Is Going to Be Amazing
VP Harris Did Not Do One Major Thing While Visiting Arizona

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 20, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Arizona on Thursday and she did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border despite the ongoing border crisis being supposedly a key part of her responsibilities.

Harris was questioned why she did not go to the southern border in the state.

"I am here to talk about what we are doing around bringing down the cost to American families and creating jobs. Let me say on the border that it is one of our highest priorities," Harris said.

"I visited the border, I will not on this trip, and I will again," she added.

Harris visited the El Paso Sector back when it was not one of the most impacted areas in 2021, the Rio Grande Valley Sector saw the most activity at the time. President Joe Biden also visited El Paso this year when there were more problems relating to the crisis with a sudden influx of illegal crossings there, but both of them have yet to visit the areas in Arizona that has seen increased activity similar to Texas.

The Tucson Sector is one of the leading sectors in the number of "gotaways," attempted "gotaways," and the amount of fentanyl being intercepted at ports of entry. The Yuma Sector sees large groups of illegal immigrants willingly turning themsleves in to Border Patrol, which has taxed local services due to the unending number of people crossing.

