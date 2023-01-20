Another Friday Night Dump: CBP Finally Releases Border Encounters for December

In what has become the standard operation procedure for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal agency charged with securing America's borders and ports of entry released for the official numbers of illegal immigrants Border Patrol encountered along the U.S.-Mexico border during December last year.

Border Patrol had 251,487 encounters with illegal immigrants, breaking yet another record not just for the month of December but also for the entire year in 2022. This is now the tenth month in a row of more than 200,000 illegal immigrant encounters at the southern border. There were around 70,000 gotaways during the same month, according to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

The closest month after December was May 2022, with 241,136 encounters. During that month, Title 42 was initially supposed to be lifted before it was blocked by a federal judge at the last minute.

BREAKING: Another Friday evening border news drop.

CBP reports migrant 251,487 migrant encounters at the southern border in December, making it the highest month ever recorded.

There have now been 717,660 encounters in first 3 months of FY’23 (Oct/Nov/Dec), not counting gotaways. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 20, 2023

During December 2022, the El Paso Sector saw a sharp increase of illegal immigrants coming into Texas from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. This caused local shelters and Border Patrol facilities being overcapacity, forcing federal law enforcement to release people onto the streets. Since many did not have money to leave the city right away, many slept on the streets of El Paso, often in subfreezing temperatures.

The migrant homeless situation on the streets of El Paso has gotten worse as the encampments have grown in size since last week, all the while the status of Title 42 is still up in the air. The temps are expected to drop to the 30's tonight —> https://t.co/zDyeRFsnRm pic.twitter.com/cZwjhE0YQq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Florida Keys saw a significant increase in illegal boat landings coming from Cuba and Haiti. It reached the point to where the usually-liberal area asked for assistance at the state level. Governor Ron DeSantis (R) activated the Florida National Guard and ordered state law enforcement to the Keys to patrol the shoreline to ensure no one landed undetected or were intercepted before they reached landfall.

I was embedded with the FL National Guard in the Keys and watched as they patrolled over the water for any boats attempting to illegally land on American shores. Gov. DeSantis ordered the deployment in response to requests for help. More in the story —> https://t.co/Qw05Y2Lgf5 pic.twitter.com/h18PluIvCv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 16, 2023



