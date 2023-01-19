Mayorkas Makes Glaring Admission About Biden's Border Crisis

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted during his appearance at the United States Conference of Mayors winter meeting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is having to provide assistance to different cities as they are overwhelmed from the number of people being released by Border Patrol.111

“FEMA is providing Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds to help cities around the country recover or defray the costs of non-citizen arrivals. CBP and ICE are working closely with cities to share information and coordinate the disposition of non-citizens in immigration enforcement proceedings," Mayokras told attendees on Thursday.

FEMA's services are typically reserved for major natural or manmade disasters impacting large areas of the nation, which is why their need to be in American cities to address shortfalls highlights how much strain even big cities are under because of the border crisis.

Mayors, often from self-described sanctuary cities, have been calling on the federal government to do more to aid their cities amid the historic influx of illegal immigrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said there is no more room for people in the Big Apple as their services have been stretched to the point where the city has had to put them up in hotels. The daily arrivals from the southern border has also caused a strain on services that are intended for American citizens.

“It has thus become far more difficult for New York to guarantee the health and safety of new arrivals while providing for existing New Yorkers…” @NYCMayor writes @washingtonpost op-ed after visiting El Paso, TX— Proposes 6 steps to fix migrant crisis: https://t.co/oulnqZnvfM pic.twitter.com/MduPthxc16 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 19, 2023

Mayorkas was not in a talkative mood prior to his speech as he had no response to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin's question if he had a response to House Republicans calling for his impeachment.