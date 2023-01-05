BLM Activist: What 'Ultra-Conservatives in Congress Are Doing Right Now Is Healthy'
Amazon Just Delivered Some Horrible News to Its Workforce
Bills' Damar Hamlin Only Had One Question When He Regained Consciousness
BREAKTHROUGH: Does McCarthy Have a Deal?
Republican Floats Working With Democrats to Elect McCarthy Speaker
Why Hasn't McCarthy Made the Case for McCarthy?
Listing Off the Lowest Members in Journalism for 2022: THE TOP (Bottom?) 10
Carlson Makes a Surprising Admission About What the 2022 Midterms Made Him Realize
Trump Issues Warning On Drug Cartels, Vows to Fight Them Like ISIS Because...
Glenn Youngkin Keeps Getting More Popular, As Virginians Want Him to Keep Addressing...
Shocker: Biden Blames Republicans For Border Crisis
Woke Ideology Is Infiltrating America’s Medical Schools
Is Nancy Pelosi for Real With Her Response to House Speaker Race?
Hillary Clinton to Become Professor at Columbia University
Tipsheet

Border Patrol Agent Shot by Suspected Smuggler Ahead of Biden's Visit

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 05, 2023 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released a statement on Thursday detailing an incident where a Border Patrol agent in New Mexico was shot multiple times by someone in a vehicle suspected of being involved in smuggling.

According to CBP, the agent was saved by his body armor and was able to return fire as the vehicle sped away. The driver eventually crashed a few miles down the road. A total of six people were taken into custody. The agent was released from the hospital:

At approximately 11:25am MDT, on January 5, 2023, preliminary reports indicate a U.S. Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico, Station was shot in the chest multiple times by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was wearing his body armor at the time. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect’s vehicle sped away. Ultimately, the fleeing vehicle was involved in a rolled over accident a few miles down the road and agents took six persons into custody. Two occupants required additional medical attention and were flown to a trauma center in El Paso, Texas. The Border Patrol Agent was medically examined and released. An investigation has been initiated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The incident is also under review by the Office of Professional Responsibility. New Mexico State Police is also assisting in the investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

The shooting took place within the El Paso Sector, which encompasses the city of El Paso and to the west into New Mexico. President Joe Biden will be visiting the city of El Paso on Sunday to tour the area for the first time in his presidency amid the historic border crisis. El Paso has been reeling since December from hundreds of illegal immigrants camping on the streets since local shelters are overwhelmed by the high number of illegal crossings in the area.

Agents have been shot at along different parts of the southern border during the crisis, with most of the recent incidents occurring in the El Paso Sector or the Rio Grande Valley Sector. No agents were hit by the gunfire in those incidents.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Authorities Release Chilling Details in Case Against Idaho Murder Suspect Spencer Brown
UPDATE: House Adjourns After McCarthy Loses on 11th Ballot Spencer Brown
The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson
Amazon Just Delivered Some Horrible News to Its Workforce Matt Vespa
Trump Is Not Going Third-Party, But He Could Still Try to Blow Everything Up Kurt Schlichter
Kennedy Has Made a Decision About the Louisiana Governor's Race Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Authorities Release Chilling Details in Case Against Idaho Murder Suspect Spencer Brown