NGO Bursts MSM's Narrative About Buses Dropping Migrants Off at Kamala Harris' Home

The Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition (VVBHC) posted on their Facebook page the bus loads of processed and released migrants who were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. residence on Christmas Eve were happy for the trip, despite the outrage narrative coming from Democrats and the mainstream media.

"On this Christmas Eve, our dedicated NGO partners in Washington DC received three Texas State Buses on this bitterly cold night. Migrants left VVBHC yesterday and are exhausted, but also grateful to be much closer to their final destinations along the East Coast. Definitely a Christmas to remember for all involved!" VVBHC wrote last week.





The VVBHC is a "group of local citizens and agencies that have united to develop an efficient way to transition migrating immigrants and families to their destinations upon release from federal custody through a unified and coordinated effort." Val Verde County, where the organization is located, is right on the U.S.-Mexico border in the Del Rio Sector, one of the areas experiencing historically high numbers of illegal crossings.

The backlash to the recent drop offs has been heavy against Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), saying it was cruel to provide free bus rides to people who willingly agree to take the trip. The people who were dropped off were quickly taken to a shelter so they did not spend the night on the street in the cold.

Texas has bused over 15,900 migrants to sanctuary cities.



⁃ Over 8,900 to DC

⁃ Over 4,900 to NYC

⁃ Over 1,500 to Chicago

⁃ Over 630 to Philadelphia



We’re providing relief to local communities overwhelmed by President Biden’s open border policies. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 27, 2022

The White House slams Texas Governor Greg Abbott for busing migrants north into frigid snowy conditions: “Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities”. pic.twitter.com/F9zqa1cqS6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 26, 2022

Governor Abbott claims to be a “pro-life Christian” yet shows no regard for the lives of children left shivering in the freezing cold on Christmas Eve.



Dropping off migrants in 18 degree weather is so cruel that it ought to be criminal. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 25, 2022

White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan: "Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities. This was a cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 26, 2022

Much of the outrage from Democrats and the media have been missing when it comes to the hundreds of illegal immigrants who have been sleeping on the cold streets of El Paso, Texas because local shelters have run out of space due to the thousands of illegal crossings.