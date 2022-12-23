CBP Drops November's Border Crisis Numbers Just Before Christmas
Kamala Harris Complains the Media Isn't Covering Her 'Fairly'
Trump Responds to Jan. 6 Report In Scathing Video Addressed to Democrats
Chinese-Owned TikTok Admits It Spied On American Journalists
A Blizzard Killjoy, A Reporter Seeking Soy, and a Congressional Fanboy
Biden Leaves Out Any Talk of 'God' Or 'Jesus' During His Christmas Speech
'Just a Beginning': Liz Cheney's Foreword in Jan. 6 Report Reminds Us There's...
Here's the Lone Democrat Who Voted Against the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus
It's On: House Investigation Into Twitter Files Has Been Launched
CBS News' Story About a Family Tragedy Highlighted Something Peculiar About the Children
UK Police Officer Confronts Pro-Life Woman: 'Are You Praying?'
Yuma Hospital Saddled With Massive Unpaid Bill for Taking Care of Illegal Immigrants
The Omnibus Atrocity
MSNBC Panel Accidentally Nukes Democrats' New Leader in the House
The Omnibus Abomination
Tipsheet

CBP Drops November's Border Crisis Numbers Just Before Christmas

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 23, 2022 9:45 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released the number of illegal immigrants they encountered in November right before Christmas, in a move as what can only be described as a way to keep the ongoing border crisis out of the national spotlight.

According to official CBP data, Border Patrol agents encountered 233,740 illegal immigrants in November. That is significantly higher from previous Novembers. In fiscal year 2022, CBP had 174,253 encounters and in fiscal year 2021, there were 72,113 encounters. The winter months historically see fewer attempts to illegally cross the southern border, but the current crisis has shown all past trends are now outdated.

The number of gotaways, which are not included in CBP's publicly released data, continue to remain at their highest levels in years. 

CBP releasing the official numbers late at night right before the weekend is similar to when they released September's border apprehension numbers late Friday night in October.

The high encounter numbers are all occurring while Title 42, the public health order, is still in place. A lawsuit brought by Republican states to keep it in place is now before the U.S. Supreme Court. It is expected once the order goes away, an even bigger influx of illegal crossings will take place, straining border town resources that are already at a breaking point. The Department of Justice asked the Court for Title 42 to be lifted starting on December 27.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WSJ Editors: Guess What We Found in the $1.7T Omnibus Bill? Guy Benson
CBS News' Story About a Family Tragedy Highlighted Something Peculiar About the Children Matt Vespa
Trump Responds to Jan. 6 Report In Scathing Video Addressed to Democrats Sarah Arnold
Here's the Lone Democrat Who Voted Against the $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Matt Vespa
Here's the Election Law Tweak the Dems Rolled Into the Omnibus Bill Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Complains the Media Isn't Covering Her 'Fairly' Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
CBP Drops November's Border Crisis Numbers Just Before Christmas Julio Rosas