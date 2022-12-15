'True Emergency': El Paso Officials Beg the Feds for Help Dealing With Border Crisis

EL PASO, Texas — City officials in one of the United States' largest border towns are calling for the federal government to do more as the area continues to experience an influx of illegal crossings that has put a strain on local resources ahead of Title 42 being removed.

"We do have a very safe city and we are a very welcoming community, but this is too much," El Paso City Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez told NewsNation. "Why are we being held responsible for this? Why are we being essentially held hostage for this? This is a federal issue, this is a federal responsibility and they need to step in and they need to fix it...and they need to secure the border."

Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said during a press availability on Tuesday a big problem for released migrants who are trying to go to other parts of the country can't find bus rides or planes so they are having to spend the night on the streets, where temperatures have dropped below freezing.

"That puts that added burden on the community. That coupled with the fact we are in the holiday season. We know what El Paso is. It has one airport. There's limited numbers of flights out of the city. We also have a couple bus terminal...but the availability of finding same day travel is very difficult right now," D’Agostino explained.

D’Agostino said city services that are dedicated to the regular homeless population are having to be used now for the migrants who are being released into the United States. He added the city is considering busing migrants to bigger cities such as Dallas so they can board airplanes or buses to their final destination.

It appears the Biden administration has mainly been in contact with Mayor Oscar Leeser, as D’Agostino revealed he has not been on a call with the White House for several weeks.

"Title 42 going away, with the numbers we are seeing today, is a true emergency with the community. It's a federal crisis that is happening within the border of El Paso," said D’Agostino.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given the city $6 million to put towards the current influx of people and the greater influx that is expected to take place once Title 42 is gone.