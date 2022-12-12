Giant Illegal Immigrant Caravans Cross Into El Paso Before Title 42 Expires
Tipsheet

Giant Illegal Immigrant Caravans Cross Into El Paso Before Title 42 Expires

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 12, 2022 11:30 AM
@BillFOXLA

Multiple illegal immigrant caravans have crossed into El Paso, Texas, totaling in the thousands, as people are making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border before Title 42 will no longer enforced towards the end of the month.

Videos show illegal immigrants easily crossing the shallow Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez with no Mexican law enforcement stopping them. Due to the large volume of people, they have to wait in lines after they cross and create small fires to stay warm.

Fox News correspondant Bill Melugin tweeted the migrants were escorted into Juarez by Mexican law enforcement and dropped off at local nongovernmental organizations before illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The El Paso Sector has jumped to the number one spot for illegal crossings, overtaking the Rio Grande and Del Rio Sectors. There have been over 53,000 encounters in the El Paso Sector since the start of Fiscal Year 2023, which began in October. Title 42, the public health order that allowed Border Patrol to quickly expel illegal crossers, is set to expire on December 21.

