Musk Says Assassination Threat Against Him Is 'Quite Significant'
Former ‘Non-Binary’ Woman Will Sue Medical Professionals Who Provided Her Irreversible ‘To...
Schlichter: What's the Endgame?
Republicans Can’t Let Democrats Divide Them Over 2024. Focus on Biden’s Blunders.
Why Scores of Staffers Will Stage a Walkout at The New York Times...
Senator John Kennedy Has Thoughts on Kale
Biden's Border Sets Another Abysmal Record
Former Head of Twitter's 'Trust and Safety' Team Whines About 'Dangerous' Babylon Bee...
Ronna McDaniel Has a New Threat to Her RNC Post
No Motive Known in Attack on NC City's Power Grid, But NBC Hypes...
Switzerland Considers Banning Electric Vehicle Use Amid Energy Crisis
Rail Worker Explains Who Really Removed Sick Leave from the Labor Contract
What We Have Learned about Censorship and Suppression of Speech in ‘Free’ America
3.5 Million More Americans Voted Republican in the Midterms So Go Ahead -...
Biden is Right, the Pandemic is Over
Tipsheet

Former Head of Twitter's 'Trust and Safety' Team Whines About 'Dangerous' Babylon Bee Joke

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 05, 2022 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Yoel Roth, the former head of Twitter's Trust and Safety team, appeared on Kara Swisher's podcast to talk about what is what like to be part of Twitter before and after Elon Musk took over the social media website. At one point, Roth defended Twitter's decision to ban the Babylon Bee from posting over a joke poking fun at Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine.

The satirical site was locked out for violating Twitter's misgendering policy by run a story naming Levine as the Bee's "Man of the Year." It appeared to be one of the final missteps by Twitter that motivated Musk to buy the website. While Swisher said she did not think the joke was funny, she thinks the Bee shouldn't have been locked out for it.

"I want to start by acknowledging that the targeting and the victimization of the trans community on Twitter is very real, very life threatening and extraordinarily serious," Yoel began.

"We have seen from a number of accounts, including Libs of TikTok notably, that there are orchestrated campaigns that particularly are singling a group that is particularly vulnerable within society and so, yeah, not only is it not funny, but, it is dangerous and it does contribute to an environment that makes people unsafe in the world. So let's start from a premise that it's f**ked up," Roth continued.

Roth added Twitter's policy is that misgendering is not allowed and the Bee violated the rule. 

Roth repeatedly mocked and criticized Republicans on his Twitter account during his time with the company. Roth initially stayed after Musk became CEO but eventually left when it became clear things would be very different.

"If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: What matters most in platform governance is how decisions get made. You can armchair quarterback specific choices and mistakes all day. But the real work is figuring out how to make principled decisions when all you have are bad options," Roth tweeted.
Tags: BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter
Senator John Kennedy Has Thoughts on Kale Spencer Brown
Rail Worker Explains Who Really Removed Sick Leave from the Labor Contract Matt Vespa
The Great Meltdown Is Just Beginning Kevin McCullough
The Left is Using Lawfare Including Threats of Prosecution to Ignore Massive Voter Disenfranchisement Rachel Alexander
Ronna McDaniel Has a New Threat to Her RNC Post Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter