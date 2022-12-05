The Grand Jury Report on 'Obstructionist' Loudoun County Public Schools Is Brutal
Tipsheet

CNN Dismisses Explosive Twitter Files

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 05, 2022 12:00 PM
CNN/Screenshot

CNN downplayed the first set of the Twitter Files that were reporting on the internal communications at Twitter when they dealt with the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop that was published just before the 2020 election.

The release of the documentation is part of CEO Elon Musk's strategy to regain the trust of users since the Post's story was censored from the platform and the Post's Twitter account was locked despite the laptop and its contents were authentic.

"These are documents related to the internal discussions at Twitter in 2020 around a laptop that was found at a laptop repair shop that contained all kinds of really outrageous stuff from the now President’s son. Inside Twitter, what you can see, are all of these people who worked there saying, 'Is this real? This feels like Russian disinformation, maybe it is real.' Real arguments about how they should treat this material in an election year," CNN Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans explained.

"Now, what some want you to think is that this was censorship by Big Tech and hat’s why the isn’t is saying you should throw out the Constitution because Big Tech is in cahoots with American democracy, that’s what the president thinks," she added. "But what is shows is a real struggle at an important platform for how to deal with something so outrageous, so explosive and what to actually do with it."

Musk said more information from the Twitter Files will be released, which will include topics such as Twitter dealing with questions about the Capitol riot on January 6 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

