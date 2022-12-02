An Election Day Travesty in Arizona
Elon Musk Swats Down New York Times' Claim About Hate Speech on Twitter
The College Admissions Process Has Changed in a Big Way
Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried
Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything
Rural Counties in Texas Are Declaring Local Immigration 'Disasters’
Why Is This Pro-Life Group Souring on Their Keynote Speaker?
DHS Planned Meeting With Leftist Groups Who Pushed Border Patrol Whipping Hoax
Why LeBron James Is Annoyed With the Media
Kanye and Conservatives’ Two Big Problems
How Much Worse Can the Biden Economy Get in 2023? The CBO Weighs...
Mandatory Recount Ordered in Colorado Congressional Race
Democrat Senators Are Worried About Title 42 Ending at the Border
A Return to Mask Mandates? There's More COVID Mess Coming Out of LA...
McConnell: By the Way, House Democrats Have Chosen a Conspiratorial Election Denier As...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Swats Down New York Times' Claim About Hate Speech on Twitter

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  December 02, 2022 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Multibillionaire Elon Musk pushed back on a story from the New York Times that claimed hate speech is on the rise on Twitter in the time since he took over the social media company. Critics of Musk has been using the supposed rise of hate speech on Twitter as a pretext for leaving the site or calling for Musk's removal as CEO. 

"Breaking News: Hate speech on Twitter has jumped since Elon Musk took over, researchers found. Musk 'sent up the Bat Signal to every kind of racist, misogynist and homophobe that Twitter was open for business,' the head of one of the research groups said," the New York Times tweeted on Friday.

The Times citied the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League for the claim:

Before Elon Musk bought Twitter, slurs against Black Americans showed up on the social media service an average of 1,282 times a day. After the billionaire became Twitter’s owner, they jumped to 3,876 times a day. Slurs against gay men appeared on Twitter 2,506 times a day on average before Mr. Musk took over. Afterward, their use rose to 3,964 times a day.

And antisemitic posts referring to Jews or Judaism soared more than 61 percent in the two weeks after Mr. Musk acquired the site.

Musk simply replied, "Utterly false" to the Times' tweet.

Musk tweeted a graph showing the number of impressions, or times a tweet has been viewed by other users, for hate speech has been on the decline. He further promised the company would be releasing data on a weekly basis.

"There are about 500 [million] tweets per day [and] billions of impressions, so hate speech impressions are <0.1% of what’s seen on Twitter!" Musk added.

Tags: BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything Spencer Brown
An Election Day Travesty in Arizona Katie Pavlich
Maxine Waters Sends Sappy Tweet to Sam Bankman-Fried Julio Rosas
Here's How Many Millionaires Collected COVID Unemployment Income Spencer Brown
'I Tried My Best': Musk Takes Action Against Ye After Latest Tweet Leah Barkoukis
How Much Worse Can the Biden Economy Get in 2023? The CBO Weighs in. Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tim Cook's Silence Just Said Everything Spencer Brown