'Our City Is in Peril': Portland Store Forced to Close Over Rampant Crime
GOP Rep: We're Not Going to Have a Rail Strike
CNN Throws a Fit Over Elon Musk Tweeting a Meme Mocking the Channel
Apple Again Comes to Aid of Chinese Communist Party Amid Protests
Woke Tales II: SF Fires its Popular, Competent Elections Administrator. Can You Guess...
Your Midterm Campaign Donations Might Not Have Gone Where You Thought
Teen Confesses on Instagram to Murdering Another Child, Police Say
Top House Democrat Compares Buying Firearms to Buying Slaves
Why a Man Who Killed Wife Over Thanksgiving Could Have a Robust Defense
Schlichter: Why Reward Mediocrity?
White House Can't Get Its Story Straight on Biden's Role in Railroad Union...
Fauci Is on His Farewell Tour and It's Going Exactly How You'd Expect
NYC Landlords May Soon Be Banned From Performing Background Checks on Prospective Tenants
Woke Tales: DC Council Grants Illegal Immigrants Voting Rights, Reduces Penalties for Viol...
China and the Democratic Party I: Gradual, Creeping Tyranny Leads to...
Tipsheet

CNN Throws a Fit Over Elon Musk Tweeting a Meme Mocking the Channel

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 28, 2022 2:30 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Elon Musk received an official response from CNN on Monday after posting a meme pocking fun at the channel's hyperventilating coverage of his ownership of Twitter.

The meme was a clearly photoshopped picture of a "report" that read, "CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely." The picture featured a screen capture of anchor Don Lemon. 

CNN's official public relation account responded to Musk's tweet with, "This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better." 

Musk simply replied to CNN with "Lmaoooo" as it is obvious the picture was not from a real CNN segment.

While the picture was fake, CNN had a real segment on "Reliable Sources" that featured David Zurawik calling for more internet regulations for social media shortly after Musk started the process to takeover Twitter earlier this year. Zurawik said the United States can implement censorship regulations similar to those that are in effect in Europe.

"You need regulation. You cannot let [Musk] control discourse in this country or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell and now they’re chasing us down," Zurawik warned.

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hollywood Actress Gets Owned Trying to Virtue Signal About Elon, Tesla, and Twitter Matt Vespa
The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 1 Kurt Schlichter
Apple Again Comes to Aid of Chinese Communist Party Amid Protests Spencer Brown
Why a Man Who Killed Wife Over Thanksgiving Could Have a Robust Defense Matt Vespa
Top House Democrat Compares Buying Firearms to Buying Slaves Julio Rosas
Your Midterm Campaign Donations Might Not Have Gone Where You Thought Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Hollywood Actress Gets Owned Trying to Virtue Signal About Elon, Tesla, and Twitter Matt Vespa