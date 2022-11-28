CNN Throws a Fit Over Elon Musk Tweeting a Meme Mocking the Channel

Elon Musk received an official response from CNN on Monday after posting a meme pocking fun at the channel's hyperventilating coverage of his ownership of Twitter.

The meme was a clearly photoshopped picture of a "report" that read, "CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely." The picture featured a screen capture of anchor Don Lemon.

CNN's official public relation account responded to Musk's tweet with, "This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better."

This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better. pic.twitter.com/n8xGp2Z6qm — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 28, 2022

Musk simply replied to CNN with "Lmaoooo" as it is obvious the picture was not from a real CNN segment.

While the picture was fake, CNN had a real segment on "Reliable Sources" that featured David Zurawik calling for more internet regulations for social media shortly after Musk started the process to takeover Twitter earlier this year. Zurawik said the United States can implement censorship regulations similar to those that are in effect in Europe.

"You need regulation. You cannot let [Musk] control discourse in this country or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell and now they’re chasing us down," Zurawik warned.