Antifa Member Filmed By Townhall Damaging Democrat HQ Pleads Guilty to Rioting

An Antifa member and self-described journalist pleaded guilty to felony riot and 2nd-degree criminal mischief for partaking in attacking the Democratic Party of Oregon's headquarters in Portland on January 20, 2021.

In the Antifa attack, which was captured by Townhall, the crowd broke windows, spray painted the building, and attempted to set fires in the street before Portland Police moved in to stop the attackers. Darrell Anthony Kimberlin was also plead guilty to vandalizing a Chipotle, an Umpqua Bank, and property that belonged to Arcadia security company the next month in 2021, according to KOIN.

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building.



Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

Kimberlin will not be serving any jail time but he will have to pay $49,755 in restitution. He will also have 18 months in probation.

"Kimberlin’s extremist political views fueled him to commit crimes," said Multnomah County District Attorney spokesperson Elisabeth Shepard. "Those crimes landed him with a bill to pay back the very institutions his ideology decries. There is a bright line between freedom of speech and criminal intent. Kimberlin’s actions were on the wrong side of that line and now he’ll face the consequences. Justice was served today."