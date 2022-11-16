Border Crisis: Title 42 Has a New Expiration Date

The Biden administration asked for five weeks before U.S. Customs and Border Protection stops enforcement of Title 42 after a judge ordered a stoppage on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the request on Wednesday, according to CNN, meaning Title 42 will no longer be enforced just before Christmas, December 21.

Title 42 is a public health order that allows Border Patrol to quickly expel illegal immigrants during a pandemic. The Trump administration implemented Title 42 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the Biden administration continued to use it until they attempted to stop this past May. A federal judge ordered for Title 42 to remain in place just before the self-imposed deadline.

Republicans and many localities along the U.S.-Mexico border say Title 42 has been crucial in preventing towns from being completely overrun with illegal immigrants. Opponents of the order say it violates migrants' rights to seek asylum and it does not help with border security since there is no penalty, giving people the opportunity to illegally cross multiple times.

With the news of Title 42 officially ending after months of uncertainty, there is concern once again about the expected influx of illegal immigrants amid illegal border crossings already being at an all-time high.

"A federal judge has just ended Title 42 and the Biden Administration has done absolutely nothing to prepare for this outcome. If you think things are bad now, just wait for the sh!t show that's coming," the National Border Patrol Council tweeted in reaction to the ruling.

This new massive wave of illegal aliens that is going to hit our country is brought to you courtesy of the ACLU.



They love to romanticize criminals and vilify law enforcement. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) November 16, 2022

In El Paso, KFox14 reports some shelter directors are worried they will have to turn people away because they are already at capacity with Title 42 still in place.

"We have told a number of your colleagues the last couple of days that we were very close to making a decision of having to say no. I believe that has happened as of today," said John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.