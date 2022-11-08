Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Despite Valiant Challenge from Zeldin, Hochul Manages to Win New York Gubernatorial Race
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas
Chuck Grassley Cruises to Re-Election in Iowa
Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race Against Doug Mastriano
Trump Preempts Politicized Prosecutors
Election Hangover
A Talk With Bill Barr About Russiagate, the FBI, and Accountability
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by...
Goodbye Affirmative Action, Hello Individual Freedom and Dignity
Biden Vows to Legalize Nationwide Killing of Unborn Babies
The Polarizing Media Decries Polarization
Ted Budd Keeps North Carolina in Republican Hands
J.D. Vance Emerges Victorious in Ohio's Senate Race
Michael Bennet Fends Off Republican Challenger Joe O'Dea
Tipsheet

What CBS Kept Finding While Trying to Interview Charlie Crist Supporters

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 08, 2022 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

CBS traveled all over the state of Florida to try to find supporters of Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist (D) but they revealed they kept finding supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Tony Dokoupil said on Tuesday they talked to voters in Miami, Jacksonville, Melbourne, random diners, and even a street intersection and they kept running into DeSantis supporters. Even voters who considered themselves to be independent said they liked how DeSantis led the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once we started digesting our food and digesting the day, we realized that on that day long trip, we spoke to dozens of people up and down the Coast of Florida all in precincts by the way that voted for President Biden in 2020. But to our surprise, we did not run into a supporter of Ron DeSantis’s Democratic opponent," Dokoupil said.

"It was interesting though, about the Ron DeSantis voters that you go from one end of the state to the other and I know you were looking, you only found Charlie Chris supporters at a Charlie Crist rally. It was really that difficult?" host Gayle King asked.

Dokoupil said it was difficult and they even went to an eating establishment that was not on their list of places to visit and they still couldn't find a Crist voter. Dokoupil conceded his reporting was anecdotal but added it speaks to how DeSantis has solidified his voter base since his narrow victory in 2018.


Tags: MIDTERM ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell
Kari Lake and Blake Masters Sue Maricopa County Spencer Brown
Battleground Nevada: We Have Some Insane Numbers Coming Out of Clark County Matt Vespa
Election Hangover Kurt Schlichter
BREAKING: Votes in Key Arizona County Are Being 'Misread' Katie Pavlich
This Tweet From the New York Times Tells Us Exactly How the Night Is Going For Dems Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell