What CBS Kept Finding While Trying to Interview Charlie Crist Supporters

CBS traveled all over the state of Florida to try to find supporters of Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist (D) but they revealed they kept finding supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Tony Dokoupil said on Tuesday they talked to voters in Miami, Jacksonville, Melbourne, random diners, and even a street intersection and they kept running into DeSantis supporters. Even voters who considered themselves to be independent said they liked how DeSantis led the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once we started digesting our food and digesting the day, we realized that on that day long trip, we spoke to dozens of people up and down the Coast of Florida all in precincts by the way that voted for President Biden in 2020. But to our surprise, we did not run into a supporter of Ron DeSantis’s Democratic opponent," Dokoupil said.

"It was interesting though, about the Ron DeSantis voters that you go from one end of the state to the other and I know you were looking, you only found Charlie Chris supporters at a Charlie Crist rally. It was really that difficult?" host Gayle King asked.

Dokoupil said it was difficult and they even went to an eating establishment that was not on their list of places to visit and they still couldn't find a Crist voter. Dokoupil conceded his reporting was anecdotal but added it speaks to how DeSantis has solidified his voter base since his narrow victory in 2018.

LMAO: 'CBS Mornings' admits it drove down to Florida and, after interviewing dozens of voters in Miami, Melbourne, and then Jacksonville at four separate restaurants, they couldn't find ONE SINGLE person who didn't like DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/YQa3m4xRci — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 8, 2022



