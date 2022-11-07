Monica De La Cruz's Hilarious Response to Bill Clinton Campaigning in South Texas

Republican Congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz had a witty response to the news that former President Bill Clinton will be campaigning in Texas' 15th congressional district on behalf of her opponent.

"He must have heard she's running against a Monica. Wrong one, Bill!" De La Cruz tweeted.

Wrong one, Bill! 😂 https://t.co/ypicXHMJ8Q pic.twitter.com/G6XBbNxedK — Monica De La Cruz for Congress (@monica4congress) November 6, 2022

The Republican National Committee had a tongue-in-cheek response to the Clinton news.

“We think it’s great that Bill Clinton is campaigning for Texas Democrats. Nobody knows how to win Texas better than Bill Clinton," said RNC Spokeswoman Macarena Martinez.

Clinton did not win the state of Texas during both of his presidential elections.

De La Cruz is one of the three Latina GOP candidates running in the South Texas that could make history as the Republican Party has made historic gains in the region after decades of strong Democratic rule. Cassy Garcia, running in the 28th congressional district, and Rep. Mayra Flores, running for reelection in the 34th congressional district, have good chances to win their elections on Tuesday. Issues like the inflation, cost of living, and the border crisis have helped to cause a dramatic shift among Latino voters.

The trio held a rally this past weekend with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in the border town of McAllen, Texas.

Meet the Triple Threat—a trio of Latinas from South Texas who are poised to be the first Republicans to represent the area in more than 💯 years.



The energy here was electric tonight—with hundreds of grassroots supporters ready for change on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/gT6jLv8His — Kevin McCarthy (@kevinomccarthy) November 7, 2022



