Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden’s 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You’re A Cockroach?
Let’s Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Tipsheet

Monica De La Cruz's Hilarious Response to Bill Clinton Campaigning in South Texas

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 07, 2022 1:45 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Republican Congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz had a witty response to the news that former President Bill Clinton will be campaigning in Texas' 15th congressional district on behalf of her opponent.

"He must have heard she's running against a Monica. Wrong one, Bill!" De La Cruz tweeted.

The Republican National Committee had a tongue-in-cheek response to the Clinton news.

“We think it’s great that Bill Clinton is campaigning for Texas Democrats. Nobody knows how to win Texas better than Bill Clinton," said RNC Spokeswoman Macarena Martinez.

Clinton did not win the state of Texas during both of his presidential elections. 

De La Cruz is one of the three Latina GOP candidates running in the South Texas that could make history as the Republican Party has made historic gains in the region after decades of strong Democratic rule. Cassy Garcia, running in the 28th congressional district, and Rep. Mayra Flores, running for reelection in the 34th congressional district, have good chances to win their elections on Tuesday. Issues like the inflation, cost of living, and the border crisis have helped to cause a dramatic shift among Latino voters.

The trio held a rally this past weekend with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in the border town of McAllen, Texas.


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa
Working-Class Pennsylvanians: Here's Why We're Not Voting for Fetterman Mia Cathell
MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime Leah Barkoukis
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism Brad Slager
Democrats, Mainstream Media Acknowledge Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Prediction Time: What's Going to Happen Tomorrow? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa