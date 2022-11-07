Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden's 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You're A Cockroach?
Let's Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Illegal Abortion Protests Outside Justices' Homes Continue While DOJ Stays Mum

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 07, 2022 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-abortion demonstrators have not stopped their protests outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices to voice their opposition of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Friday night, protesters went to the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Falls Church, Virginia.

"We’re here to remind Amy Coney Barrett that she’s…illegitimate and unfit!" a participant tweeted with a video of their march.

The same account tweeted a photo of a protest outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in late October.

The protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices is illegal under Title 18, Section 1507, of the U.S. Code, which was enacted in 1950. Under the law it is illegal "with the intent of influencing any judge," to picket or parade "in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer" or "with such intent," to resort "to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence."

Despite repeated violations of that law by pro-abortion protesters since the draft opinion detailing the overturning of Roe v. Wade was leaked in May, the Department of Justice has not taken action to crack down on the demonstrators. The protests occurred weekly leading up to when the landmark decision was officially overturned in June.  

