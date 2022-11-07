Illegal Abortion Protests Outside Justices' Homes Continue While DOJ Stays Mum

Pro-abortion demonstrators have not stopped their protests outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices to voice their opposition of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Friday night, protesters went to the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Falls Church, Virginia.

"We’re here to remind Amy Coney Barrett that she’s…illegitimate and unfit!" a participant tweeted with a video of their march.

Welcome to Falls Church! Where the weather is unusually warm and the drumming is on fire.



We’re here to remind Amy Coney Barrett that she’s…illegitimate and unfit! #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/WIsF0kV5u8 — MiscreantMouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) November 5, 2022

The same account tweeted a photo of a protest outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in late October.

It’s Wednesday! And on Wednesdays, we like to remind Beer Kavanaugh and John “my court is a 3 ring circus of corruption” Roberts that they’re illegitimate and unfit! #BansOffOurBodies @OurRightsDC pic.twitter.com/UZwkGKAZcw — MiscreantMouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) October 27, 2022

The protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices is illegal under Title 18, Section 1507, of the U.S. Code, which was enacted in 1950. Under the law it is illegal "with the intent of influencing any judge," to picket or parade "in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer" or "with such intent," to resort "to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence."

Despite repeated violations of that law by pro-abortion protesters since the draft opinion detailing the overturning of Roe v. Wade was leaked in May, the Department of Justice has not taken action to crack down on the demonstrators. The protests occurred weekly leading up to when the landmark decision was officially overturned in June.