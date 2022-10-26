The Craziest Moments From the Darrell Brooks Trial

Darrell Brooks was found guilty Tuesday morning on all 76 counts relating to his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, bringing an end to a trial that was filled with crazy moments due to Brooks' wild behavior in an attempt to stall the proceedings.

This trial was also unique in that Brooks' guilt was not in question and he was representing himself. Here were some of the most unbelievable moments in the trial:

Brooks strips down:

On the first day of the court case, Brooks started what would be his common practice of interrupting Judge Jennifer Dorow. This would result him being removed from the main courtroom and placed in an adjacent room with a video camera, where he could be muted. Upset at being kicked out, Brooks protested by taking off his prison shirt and facing away from the camera.

Darrell Brooks, on trial for using an SUV to run over people during Waukesha's Christmas parade in 2021, continued to act out yesterday. After being kicked out of the courtroom for being disruptive, he took off his shirt and faced away from the camera. https://t.co/SS9re9bHoH pic.twitter.com/4ehfCbsJcL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 7, 2022

Brooks' absurd question to eyewitness:

Brooks asked Alyssa Gajewski, who was participating in the parade with the Xtreme dance team, how could she know the people she saw laying on the ground was because he ran them over with the SUV. Gajewski testified she was able to avoid being hit by the vehicle but, due shock, she momentarily blacked out.

"So at that point it would be fair to say that you didn't know if the people on the ground or in the air or whatnot were in fact struck by a vehicle?" Brooks asked.

"Well I did know it was the vehicle because I turned around and I saw the vehicle coming towards them and then I think I blacked out until they were in the air or on the ground," Gajewski replied.

Brooks doesn't identify by Darrell Brooks:

Another way Brooks tried to say the attack was not his fault because he was not Darrell Brooks. Everyday of the trial, Brooks would say he did not consent to being called by that name and he does not know anyone by that name. He would repeat that line even when eyewitnesses identified him during questioning. During closing arguments, the prosecution put the ridiculous claim to rest.

After showing #DarrellBrooks' state ID card to the jury, prosecutor Sue Opper set the record straight about the defendant's claims about his name. pic.twitter.com/Su9Hnx9IwO — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 25, 2022

Brooks builds box forts:

During one of the times Brooks was sent to other courtroom for being disruptive, he decided to use the boxes containing legal documents to make a fort to block his face from the camera. Dorow ordered the fort to be taken down because she could not see what he was doing. Shortly thereafter, he built a second fort using three boxes. The second construction was also taken down.

Brooks made another box fort after continuing to yell at the judge and pound his fists on the table. His second box fort was then taken down by the bailiff. pic.twitter.com/Dbgg2l41lK — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 24, 2022

Brooks is a sex offender:

Brooks became unraveled when the prosecution stated if he continued with a line of questioning to make his ex-girlfriend appear to be a bad mother, then they'll be forced to reveal he is a sex offender to the jury.

"That's a lie! We gonna open the door on that, naw since he wants to make a record and not be accurate! So let's be accurate on the record since you think you know so much! So we can open on how old she told she was when we met!" Brooks screamed, forcing an early recess.

Brooks had a meltdown and became aggressive after the prosecution said if he continues with a line of questioning to make his ex-girlfriend appear to be a bad mother, then they'll be forced to reveal he is a sex offender to the jury. pic.twitter.com/D7J2E4E434 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 21, 2022





Burn in Hell, you piece of sh*t!:

When the guilty verdicts were being read on Wednesday, someone attending the hearing shouted at Brooks, "Burn in Hell, you piece of sh*t!"

"Burn in hell you piece of s***" is yelled at #DarrellBrooks from the gallery. Person is removed. #WaukeshaParade pic.twitter.com/SXYzdzxw3V — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) October 26, 2022



