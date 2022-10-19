Waukesha Trial Update: Brakes for SUV Used in Attack Were Working

Detective Ryan Schultz of the Wisconsin State Patrol testified on Wednesday the brakes on the 2010 Ford Escape used in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack were functioning normally when he inspected the vehicle after defendant Darrell Brooks abandoned it on November 21, 2021.

Schultz said he was able to conduct an extensive overview of the red SUV including the engine because of the hood of the vehicle was so bent backward, he could reach in and examine under the hood. He was instructed to not touch the hood of the SUV to not contaminate the DNA evidence on that portion of the vehicle.

"The vehicle had quite a bit of front end damage. The bump cover was pushed back, the grill was pushed back into the engine bay and into the radiator, that was also pushed back in towards the engine. The hood was folded up in the air," Schultz said.

"The only other observations that I made that all the brakes were in good working condition and had adequate thickness left on the brake pads for stopping the vehicle. All four brakes were in good working shape and they were able to be locked at the time of inspection," he added.

Schultz affirmed there was nothing that he found during his inspection that could have caused the brakes to not work.

The brakes on the SUV being in good working coincides with eyewitness testimony stating they did not see Brooks make any attempt to stop the vehicle or attempt to leave the parade route during the attack.

During Schultz's testimony, Brooks continued to object without adequate legal grounds. When he kept getting overruled, he became frustrated and started to act out. This caused Judge Jennifer Dorow to excuse the jury from the room so she could admonish him once again.

After Trooper Schultz left the stand Judge Dorow excused the jury and then chastised Brooks for his constant defamatory remarks and muttering. 15 minute recess. pic.twitter.com/OYgwASvG4k — John Curtis  (@Johnmcurtis) October 19, 2022

The prosecution is excepted to rest their case this week, which will then allow Brooks to give his defense.