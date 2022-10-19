Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok Makes Eyebrow-Raising Comment About 9/11 and Jan. 6

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok told MSNBC on Tuesday that because the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 is more dangerous to the United States than the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, all government agencies need to address the incident the same way as the War on Terror.

Host Nicole Wallace noted she remember then-FBI Director Robert Mueller vowed to not have U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies not "connect the dots" on potential terrorist attacks.

"I’ve not heard one utterance of connecting the dots from Christopher Wray in the days after the deadliest attack on the U.S. Capitol in our — in history," Wallace said.

"Nicolle, I think that’s right and I think if you look at the scale in terms of the threat to democracy — I mean, 9/11 was a tragedy. We lost thousands of lives in a horrific way that we still mourn to this day," Strzok replied.

"9/11 is nothing compared to January 6. And the fact that the FBI and the rest of the government, if they are not on the same sort of war footing that we were on in the weeks and months and years after 9/11, shame on everyone. This is a far greater threat to our constitutional democracy than anything we’ve faced in the past 20 or more years," he continued. "We need to be addressing it the same way. I suspect if they were, if we were, we might hear more about it and I think that’s the sort of thing that gives a lot of observers, those of us on the panel and others who have been in the FBI, a little bit of concern whether that same sort of urgency and approach to the situation, whether that approach is on par with the nature of the threat that we’re facing right now."

