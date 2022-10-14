The Staggering Number of Police Officers Shot Just This Week

This work week is barely over and at least 12 police officers across the country have been shot, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), as the country's crime crisis continues to wreak havoc.
"The spewing of anti-police rhetoric by some political and media figures as well as the failed policies of rogue prosecutor and judges are placing our officers in greater danger. This culture of lawlessness must stop!" the FOP tweeted on Thursday.
Since Monday, at least 12 police officers have been shot.— National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) October 13, 2022
Places where officers have been shot this week include:
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bristol, Connecticut
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Decatur, Illinois
🚨 3 OFFICERS DOWN: Please pray for the families and friends of the 2 Bristol Police officers who were fatally shot as well as a third officer who was shot while responding to a domestic incident.— National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) October 13, 2022
The violence against our law enforcement is out of control. IT MUST STOP! pic.twitter.com/zyJ60P3Rco
By Friday, an off-duty officer was shot during a shooting spree in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In their monthly report released in early October, the FOP revealed 252 officers have been shot in the line of duty and 50 officers have been killed so far in 2022.
.@JoeGamaldi: A Culture of Lawlessness That Is Gripping This Country— National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) October 12, 2022
“It’s thanks to bail reform, rogue prosecutors, rogue judges. They just continue to push these revolving-door policies, and the results have been just catastrophic.”
2021 had the most homicides in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/16VS1wyx8R
