Tipsheet

Mayorkas' Scandal Over Handling of Border Patrol Whipping Hoax Just Got a Whole Lot Worse

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 12, 2022 1:20 PM
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was made aware the horseback Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector did not whip illegal immigrants prior to making an appearance at a White House press briefing where he continued to slander their actions.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Homeland Security for any communications regarding the incident. After suing DHS for not initially turning over the documents, it was discovered Mayorkas was emailed an article confirming Border Patrol agents did not whip anyone two and half hours before a White House press briefing on September 24, 2021. Despite being sent the email, Mayorkas did not defend the agents in question and instead called the misleading pictures "horrifying."

 DHS did not respond to Fox News before their story was published.

"Resign now [Mayorkas]! You are not fit to lead Border Patrol agents. You are not fit to lead anyone. You lack integrity, courage and honesty. The Biden Admin sold out BP agents the day they took office to push their open border agenda. It's disgraceful," the National Border Patrol Council tweeted in reaction to the revelation.

The incident sparked a nationwide outrage among Democrats and progressives over the misleading claims, given Border Patrol agents are not issued whips in the first place. A federal investigation confirmed no whipping took place.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Newsom Tried Blaming Valero for High Fuel Costs. It Did Not Go Well. Spencer Brown