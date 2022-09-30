Nancy Pelosi on Why We Need More Immigrants: Who Else Will Pick Our Crops?

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Nancy Pelosi on Why We Need More Immigrants: Who Else Will Pick Our Crops?

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said while the U.S.-Mexico border needs to be secured amid the historic crisis under President Joe Biden, she noted we need more immigrants in the country because they can be useful for picking crops in states like Florida.

"Securing our border is part of our security...We have a responsibility to secure our border. We also have a responsibility, recognize the importance of newcomers to our nation right now. The best thing that we can do for our economy is to have comprehensive immigration reform," Pelosi said on Friday.

"We have a shortage of workers in our country," Pelosi continued. "In Florida, some of the farmers and the growers saying 'Why are you shipping these immigrants up north? We need them to pick the crops down here.'"

Pelosi was referring to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' (R) program of sending processed and released migrants to sanctuary states in the northern part of the United States. Critics accusing DeSantis of human trafficking and kidnapping the migrants has been the main line of attack and while large numbers of immigrants are in the crop picker business, lamenting they are not picking crops in Florida is a new one from Democrats.

The question that resulted in Pelosi's bizarre answer came from Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who has reported extensively on the southern border crisis. 


Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did a Political Dispute Cause a North Dakota Man to Kill a Teen? Either Way, He's Now Charged With Murder.
Matt Vespa
Why a Vice News Story About Reintegrating Sex Offenders Into Society Ended Poorly
Matt Vespa

Washington Post Tells Americans That Biden's Recession Is 'Good for You Financially'
Spencer Brown
Mandela Barnes Blames Ron Johnson for Steve Scalise Getting Shot in 2017 As Way to Excuse Problematic Tweet
Rebecca Downs
Newsom Makes California a ‘Sanctuary State’ for Transgender Minors
Madeline Leesman
Videos Show Hurricane Ian Bringing More Chaos As It Makes Second Landfall in South Carolina
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular